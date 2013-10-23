MUMBAI Oct 23 Indian soybean and soyoil futures rose on Wednesday on robust demand in spot markets amid limited supplies.

* Rapeseed edged higher, following gains in edible oils and due to thin supplies in spot markets.

* The key November soybean contract ended up 3.57 percent at 3,713.50 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, after rising to 3,728.5 rupees earlier.

* The key November soyoil contract rose 1.92 percent to close to 724.8 rupees per 10 kg. The rapeseed contract for November rose 1.64 percent to end at 3,713 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soybeans jumped 92 rupees to 3,609 rupees per 100 kg, while soyoil rose 9.3 rupees to 722.6 rupees per 10 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed edged up 29 rupees to 3,758 rupees.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures eased on higher supplies as mills aggressively sold stocks to settle cane farmers' arrears.

* The key December contract ended down 0.17 percent at 2,887 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX. It fell to 2,850 rupees earlier this week, the lowest level since June 13, 2012.

* Spot sugar edged down 6 rupees at 2,870 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in the top producing Maharashtra state.

CHICKPEAS

Indian chana, or chickpea, futures rose, tracking firm cues from the spot market where demand picked-up in the festive season, though the timely start of sowing in many states and prospects of higher acreage capped the gains.

* The November chana contract ended up 0.92 percent at 3,063 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Spot chana rose 47 rupees to 3,120 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi. Indian will celebrate Diwali in the first week of November.

GUAR

Indian guar seed futures rose on fresh demand from millers and exporters for the new season crop offsetting fresh arrivals and estimates of higher output.

* The November contract ended up 2.17 percent at 5,180 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Spot guar rose 183 rupees to 5,523 rupees per 100 kg at Jodhpur, a key market in Rajasthan.

SPICES

Indian jeera futures edged down on expectations of higher area under cultivation and large spot supplies, though some export demand limited the downside.

* The actively traded jeera contract for November delivery edged down 0.06 percent to 12,627.5 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX. It has fallen more than 13 percent between Sept. 3 and Oct. 22.

* Spot jeera edged down 3 rupees to 13,116 rupees per 100 kg in Unjha.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures rose on a pick-up in local demand in the festive season and on export inquiries, though large stocks limited the upside.

* The most-actively traded turmeric contract for November delivery ended up 2.29 percent at 4,902 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Spot turmeric rose 11 rupees to 4,904 rupees per 100 kg at Nizamabad. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)