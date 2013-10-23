MUMBAI Oct 23 Indian soybean and soyoil futures
rose on Wednesday on robust demand in spot markets amid limited
supplies.
* Rapeseed edged higher, following gains in edible oils and
due to thin supplies in spot markets.
* The key November soybean contract ended up 3.57
percent at 3,713.50 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity
and Derivatives Exchange, after rising to 3,728.5 rupees
earlier.
* The key November soyoil contract rose 1.92 percent
to close to 724.8 rupees per 10 kg. The rapeseed contract for
November rose 1.64 percent to end at 3,713 rupees per
100 kg.
* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soybeans
jumped 92 rupees to 3,609 rupees per 100 kg, while soyoil rose
9.3 rupees to 722.6 rupees per 10 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan,
rapeseed edged up 29 rupees to 3,758 rupees.
SUGAR
Indian sugar futures eased on higher supplies as mills
aggressively sold stocks to settle cane farmers' arrears.
* The key December contract ended down 0.17 percent
at 2,887 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX. It fell to 2,850 rupees
earlier this week, the lowest level since June 13, 2012.
* Spot sugar edged down 6 rupees at 2,870 rupees per 100 kg
at the Kolhapur market in the top producing Maharashtra state.
CHICKPEAS
Indian chana, or chickpea, futures rose, tracking firm cues
from the spot market where demand picked-up in the festive
season, though the timely start of sowing in many states and
prospects of higher acreage capped the gains.
* The November chana contract ended up 0.92 percent
at 3,063 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.
* Spot chana rose 47 rupees to 3,120 rupees per 100 kg in
Delhi. Indian will celebrate Diwali in the first week of
November.
GUAR
Indian guar seed futures rose on fresh demand from millers
and exporters for the new season crop offsetting fresh arrivals
and estimates of higher output.
* The November contract ended up 2.17 percent at
5,180 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.
* Spot guar rose 183 rupees to 5,523 rupees per 100 kg at
Jodhpur, a key market in Rajasthan.
SPICES
Indian jeera futures edged down on expectations of higher
area under cultivation and large spot supplies, though some
export demand limited the downside.
* The actively traded jeera contract for November delivery
edged down 0.06 percent to 12,627.5 rupees per 100 kg on
the NCDEX. It has fallen more than 13 percent between Sept. 3
and Oct. 22.
* Spot jeera edged down 3 rupees to 13,116 rupees per 100 kg
in Unjha.
TURMERIC
Indian turmeric futures rose on a pick-up in local demand in
the festive season and on export inquiries, though large stocks
limited the upside.
* The most-actively traded turmeric contract for November
delivery ended up 2.29 percent at 4,902 rupees per 100
kg on the NCDEX.
* Spot turmeric rose 11 rupees to 4,904 rupees per 100 kg at
Nizamabad.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)