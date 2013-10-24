MUMBAI Oct 24 Indian soybean futures rose on Thursday on robust demand and concerns supplies may get disrupted again due to rains.

* Soyoil and rapeseed edged down on profit-taking.

* The key November soybean contract ended up 0.73 percent at 3,740.5 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, after rising to 3,824 rupees earlier, the highest level since July 15.

* The key November soyoil contract inched down 0.03 percent to 724.6 rupees per 10 kg, after rising to 732 rupees earlier in the day, the highest since Aug. 28.

* The rapeseed contract for November slipped 0.46 percent to 3,696 rupees per 100 kg. It earlier jumped to 3,748 rupees, the highest level since Jan. 18.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soybeans jumped 77 rupees to 3,686 rupees per 100 kg, while soyoil rose 7.15 rupees to 729.79 rupees per 10 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed rose 42 rupees to 3,800 rupees.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures fell due to higher carry-forward stocks and forecasts of bumper production though spot demand due to a festival limited the downside.

* The key December contract ended 0.42 percent down at 2,875 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX. It fell to 2,850 rupees on Oct. 21, the lowest level since June 13, 2012.

* Spot sugar was up 7 rupees at 2,877 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in the top producing Maharashtra state.

CHICKPEAS

Indian chana, or chickpea, futures fell due to the start of sowing operations and on prospects of a higher area under cultivation, though some festival demand in the local market limited the downside.

* The November chana contract ended down 0.13 percent at 3,059 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Spot chana rose 13 rupees to 3,133 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi. India will celebrate Diwali in the first week of November.

GUAR

Indian guar seed futures fell on supplies from the new season harvest, estimates of higher output and large stocks.

* Supplies from the new harvest have started coming into some local markets in small quantities and will increase in the coming weeks.

* The November contract ended down 0.58 percent at 5,150 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Spot guar fell 155 rupees to 5,368 rupees per 100 kg at Jodhpur, a key market in Rajasthan.

SPICES

Indian jeera futures hit a contract low due to hopes of a greater area under cultivation, higher-than-expected spot supplies and stocks from the old crop.

* The actively traded jeera contract for November delivery fell 0.12 percent to close at 12,612.5 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX after hitting a contract low of 12,525 rupees earlier.

* It has fallen more than 13 percent between Sept. 3 and Oct. 23.

* Spot jeera edged up 6 rupees to 13,122 rupees per 100 kg in Unjha.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures fell due to lower-than-expected demand from overseas buyers, mounting stocks from the old crop and conducive weather for the sown crop.

* The most-actively traded turmeric contract for November delivery ended down 0.98 percent at 4,854 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Spot turmeric edged up 6 rupees to 4,910 rupees per 100 kg at Nizamabad. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)