MUMBAI Oct 25 Indian soybean futures edged up on Friday on concerns that supplies may get disrupted again due to rains.

* Soyoil and rapeseed futures edged higher on expectations of good demand in spot markets due to a festival.

* The key November soybean contract ended up 0.32 percent at 3,752.5 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange.

* The key November soyoil contract ended up 0.30 percent at 726.8 rupees per 10 kg.

* The rapeseed contract for November ended up 0.46 percent at 3,713 rupees per 100 kg. It jumped to 3,748 rupees in the previous session, the highest level since Jan. 18.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soybeans ended almost steady at 3,685 rupees per 100 kg, while soyoil eased 2.15 rupees to 727.6 rupees per 10 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed fell 22 rupees to 3,778 rupees.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures fell on ample supplies due to surplus production for three straight years, though a slight pick-up in demand due to an upcoming festival limited the downside.

* The key December contract ended down 0.17 percent at 2,870 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX. It fell to 2,850 rupees on Oct. 21, its lowest level since June 13, 2012.

* Spot sugar inched down 1 rupee to 2,876 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in top producing Maharashtra state.

CHICKPEAS

Indian chana, or chickpea, futures fell as farmers were seen expanding the area under cultivation due to ample rains, while substantial stocks from the old crop also weighed on sentiment.

* The November chana contract slipped 0.16 percent to 3,054 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Spot chana edged down 12 rupees to 3,121 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi.

GUAR

Indian guar seed futures rose on fresh demand from millers and exporters for the new season crop, though rising supplies and estimates of higher output restricted the upside.

* The November contract ended up 3.88 percent at 5,350 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Spot guar rose 138 rupees to 5,506 rupees per 100 kg at Jodhpur, a key market in Rajasthan.

SPICES

Indian jeera futures fell on slack local demand amid higher-than-expected supplies, while expectations of a greater area under cultivation also hurt sentiment.

* The actively traded jeera contract for November delivery ended down 0.75 percent at 12,517.5 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX. It hit a contract low of 12,465 rupees earlier in the day.

* Spot jeera fell 33 rupees to 13,089 rupees per 100 kg in Unjha.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures fell on large carry forward stocks, lower-than-expected export demand and on conducive weather for the sown crop.

* The most-actively traded turmeric contract for November delivery ended down 0.74 percent at 4,818 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Spot turmeric edged down 3 rupees to 4,907 rupees per 100 kg at Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)