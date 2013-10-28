MUMBAI Oct 28 Indian rapeseed futures ended higher on Monday on good demand in spot markets from stockists ahead of the winter season.

* Soybeans and soyoil also rose on thin supplies and good demand due to a festival.

* The rapeseed contract for November on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange ended up 1.97 percent at 3,785 rupees per 100 kg. It hit a contract high of 3,799 rupees earlier in the day.

* The key November soybean contract rose 2.13 percent to 3,804.50 rupees per 100 kg, while the key November soyoil contract ended up 1.63 percent at 731.75 rupees per 10 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soybeans rose 22 rupees at 3,705 rupees per 100 kg, while soyoil rose by 3.5 rupee to 727.05 rupees per 10 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed jumped 43 rupees to 3,812 rupees.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures edged up on a slight improvement in demand due to a festival though forecast of surplus production for a fourth straight year weighed on sentiment.

* The key December contract edged up 0.7 percent at 2,868 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX. It fell to 2,850 rupees on Oct. 21, its lowest level since June 13, 2012.

* Spot sugar edged up 4 rupees to 2,878 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in the top producing Maharashtra state.

CHICKPEAS

Indian chana, or chickpea, futures rose on a pick-up in local demand ahead of a festival, outweighing expectations of a higher area under cultivation.

* The November chana contract ended up 3.16 percent at 3,161 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Spot chana rose 69 rupees to 3,169 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi. India will celebrate the festival of Diwali in the first week of November.

GUAR

Indian guar seed futures fell due to supplies from the new season harvest, expectations of higher production and large stocks.

* The November contract fell 3.87 percent to 5,220 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Spot guar fell 332 rupees to 5,304 rupees per 100 kg at Jodhpur, a key market in Rajasthan.

SPICES

Indian jeera futures rose on some bargain-buying, supported by hopes of a pick-up in overseas demand. However, large spot supplies and expectations of higher acreage due to ample rains capped the upside.

* The actively traded jeera contract for November delivery ended up 0.60 percent at 12,595 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX. It fell more than 14 percent between Sept. 3 and Oct. 26.

* Spot jeera rose 38 rupees to 13,094 rupees per 100 kg in Unjha.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures rose on some lower-level buying though mounting stocks and slack export demand capped the upside.

* The most-actively traded turmeric contract for November delivery rose 0.66 percent to 4,880 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Spot turmeric fell 11 rupees to 4,896 rupees per 100 kg at Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)