MUMBAI Nov 5 Indian chana, or chickpea, futures
fell on Tuesday due to weak demand despite a festive season,
while conducive weather for sowing also added to the downside.
* The November chana contract ended down 0.79
percent at 3,109 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and
Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX).
* Spot chana fell 19.25 rupees to 3,109.10 rupees per 100 kg
in Delhi.
GUAR
Indian guar seed futures rose on demand from stockists,
though new-season arrivals and expectations of higher production
weighed on sentiment.
* The November contract ended up 0.4 percent at
5,480 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX. It fell more than 30
percent between Sept. 12 and Oct. 30.
* Spot guar fell 54.15 rupees to 5,425 rupees per 100 kg at
Jodhpur, a key market in Rajasthan.
OILSEEDS
Indian soy futures eased as traders booked profits after
last week's strong gains, while a majority of spot markets
remained closed due to extended Diwali celebrations.
* The key December soyoil contract on the NCDEX
ended down 0.7 percent at 739 rupees per 10 kg. The key December
soybean contract ended down 0.28 percent at 3,879.50
rupees per 100 kg.
* The rapeseed contract for December ended down 0.74
percent at 3,895 rupees per 100 kg.
* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soybeans rose
27 rupees to 3,842 rupees per 100 kg, while soyoil was almost
flat at 748.30 rupees per 10 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, the
spot market remained closed.
SUGAR
Indian sugar futures ended flat, near their lowest level in
more than 16 months, as higher supplies outweighed
bargain-buying.
* The key December contract ended down 0.1 percent
at 2,848 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX. It fell to 2,837 rupees
earlier in the session, its lowest since June 12, 2012.
TURMERIC
Indian turmeric futures fell more than 2 percent to their
contract low on higher carry-forward stocks and subdued demand
from exporters.
* The most-actively traded turmeric contract for November
delivery ended down 2.13 percent at 4,506 rupees per 100
kg on the NCDEX, after hitting a contract low of 4,486 rupees.
* Carry-forward stocks are large from the old crop, while
local supplies would increase with the arrival of the new crop
from February, spot traders said.
CUMIN SEEDS
Indian jeera futures fell to their contract low on
higher-than-expected spot supplies and prospects of better
cultivation on ample rains.
* The actively traded jeera contract for November delivery
ended 1.17 percent lower at 12,412.50 rupees per 100 kg
on the NCDEX, after hitting a contract low of 12,317.50 rupees.
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)