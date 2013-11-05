MUMBAI Nov 5 Indian chana, or chickpea, futures fell on Tuesday due to weak demand despite a festive season, while conducive weather for sowing also added to the downside.

* The November chana contract ended down 0.79 percent at 3,109 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX).

* Spot chana fell 19.25 rupees to 3,109.10 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi.

GUAR

Indian guar seed futures rose on demand from stockists, though new-season arrivals and expectations of higher production weighed on sentiment.

* The November contract ended up 0.4 percent at 5,480 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX. It fell more than 30 percent between Sept. 12 and Oct. 30.

* Spot guar fell 54.15 rupees to 5,425 rupees per 100 kg at Jodhpur, a key market in Rajasthan.

OILSEEDS

Indian soy futures eased as traders booked profits after last week's strong gains, while a majority of spot markets remained closed due to extended Diwali celebrations.

* The key December soyoil contract on the NCDEX ended down 0.7 percent at 739 rupees per 10 kg. The key December soybean contract ended down 0.28 percent at 3,879.50 rupees per 100 kg.

* The rapeseed contract for December ended down 0.74 percent at 3,895 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soybeans rose 27 rupees to 3,842 rupees per 100 kg, while soyoil was almost flat at 748.30 rupees per 10 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, the spot market remained closed.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures ended flat, near their lowest level in more than 16 months, as higher supplies outweighed bargain-buying.

* The key December contract ended down 0.1 percent at 2,848 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX. It fell to 2,837 rupees earlier in the session, its lowest since June 12, 2012.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures fell more than 2 percent to their contract low on higher carry-forward stocks and subdued demand from exporters.

* The most-actively traded turmeric contract for November delivery ended down 2.13 percent at 4,506 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX, after hitting a contract low of 4,486 rupees.

* Carry-forward stocks are large from the old crop, while local supplies would increase with the arrival of the new crop from February, spot traders said.

CUMIN SEEDS

Indian jeera futures fell to their contract low on higher-than-expected spot supplies and prospects of better cultivation on ample rains.

* The actively traded jeera contract for November delivery ended 1.17 percent lower at 12,412.50 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX, after hitting a contract low of 12,317.50 rupees. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)