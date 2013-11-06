MUMBAI Nov 6 Indian soybean futures rose on Wednesday on poor arrivals in spot markets, raising concerns over crop damage due to rains, while a weaker rupee pushed soyoil up.

* Demand from soymeal processors and edible oil refiners also supported buying in soybeans, said traders.

* The key December soybean contract ended up 2.78 percent at 3,987.5 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX).

* The key soyoil contract ended up 1.50 percent at 750.10 rupees per 10 kg.

* The rapeseed contract for December closed 1.23 percent up at 3,943 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soybeans rose 52 rupees to 3,894 rupees per 100 kg, while soyoil rose 3.55 rupees to 751.85 rupees per 10 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed was quoted at 3,870 rupees.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures fell as festive demand ebbs and supplies remain high because of massive stocks with mills.

* The key December contract ended down 0.16 percent at 2,843 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX. On Tuesday, the contract had touched 2,837 rupees, its lowest since June 12, 2012.

* Spot sugar rose 19 rupees to 2,879 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in top-producing Maharashtra state from the close on Nov. 1.

CHICKPEAS

Indian chana, or chickpea, futures edged up on buying at lower prices, supported by some improvement in local demand, though favourable weather for sowing and adequate soil moisture capped the upside.

* The December chana contract edged up 0.06 percent to 3,195 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Spot chana rose 11 rupees to 3,120 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi.

GUAR

Indian guar seed futures fell due to new season arrivals amid sluggish demand and expectations of higher production.

* Supplies from the new harvest have started coming into some local markets in small quantities and will increase in the coming weeks.

* The December contract ended down 0.92 percent at 5,360 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Spot guar fell 51 rupees to 5,374 rupees per 100 kg at Jodhpur, a key market in Rajasthan.

SPICES

Indian turmeric futures bounced back from a contract low hit early on Wednesday as bargain-buying offset mounting stocks and expectations of better crop.

* The most-actively traded turmeric contract for December delivery rose 0.38 percent to end at 4,710 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX. It had hit a contract low of 4,630 rupees earlier in the day.

* Carry-forward stocks are large from the old crop, while local supplies would increase with the arrival of the new crop from February, spot traders said.

JEERA

Indian jeera futures ended up on expectations of some improvement in export demand, though higher-than-expected spot supplies and prospects of better cultivation due to ample rains restricted the upside.

* The actively traded jeera contract for November delivery ended up 0.20 percent at 12,437.5 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)