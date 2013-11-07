MUMBAI Nov 7 Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures fell on Thursday on profit-taking, though lower supplies in the spot market restricted the downside.

* The key December soybean contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) fell 0.26 percent to 3,985 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a contract high of 4,045 rupees.

* The key soyoil December contract ended down 0.72 percent at 744.70 rupees per 10 kg, after hitting a contract high of 754.2 rupees. The rapeseed contract for December ended lower 1.11 percent at 3,899 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a contract high of 3,958 rupees.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soybeans rose 73 rupees to 3,967 rupees per 100 kg, while soyoil was almost steady at 751.9 rupees per 10 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed edged up 2 rupees to 3,872 rupees, up 3.40 rupees.

* India's oilmeal exports tripled to 368,317 tonnes in October from a year earlier, a leading trade body said, helped by a weak rupee and soymeal sales that got a boost from fresh supplies.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures eased slightly due to higher crushing and ample stocks in the domestic market.

* The key December contract ended down 0.28 percent at 2,835 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Spot sugar eased 5 rupees to 2,874 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in top-producing Maharashtra state.

CHICKPEAS

Indian chana, or chickpea, futures fell due to favourable weather for sowing and adequate soil moisture, while lower-than-expected spot demand weighed on sentiment.

* The December chana contract ended 1.66 percent lower at 3,142 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Spot chana fell 20 rupees to 3,100 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi.

GUAR

Indian guar seed futures fell on supplies from the new season arrivals, weak exporter demand and expectations of higher production.

* The December contract ended 0.75 percent lower at 5,320 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Spot guar rose 37 rupees to 5,411 rupees per 100 kg at Jodhpur, a key market in Rajasthan.

SPICES

Indian turmeric futures rose on expectations of a pick-up in local demand, though higher carry forward stocks and hopes of better crop capped the gains.

* The most-actively traded turmeric contract for December delivery ended up 0.85 percent at 4,750 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* At Nizamabad market, spot turmeric was 4,833 rupees per 100 kg.

JEERA

Indian jeera futures fell on higher domestic supplies and prospects of better cultivation on adequate soil moisture.

* The actively traded jeera contract for November delivery fell 0.66 percent to close at 12,355 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)