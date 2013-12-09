MUMBAI Dec 9 Indian soybean futures rose on Monday on fresh buying support as millers' demand for the oilseed improved in spot markets due to a gain in the rupee that made soymeal exports attractive.

* The key January soybean contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange ended up 1.42 percent at 3,820 rupees per 100 kg.

* The key January soyoil rose 0.41 percent to 711.90 rupees per 10 kg, while the rapeseed contract for January ended steady at 3,802 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soybeans rose 30 rupees to 3,888 rupees per 100 kg, while soyoil rose by 4.25 rupees to 704.95 rupees per 10 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed fell 5 rupees to 3,800 rupees.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures ended steady as the market awaited the decision on import duty after last week's meeting.

* The key January contract on the NCDEX ended 0.07 percent down at 2,782 rupees per 100 kg. It fell to 2,772 rupees on Dec. 5, the lowest since Nov. 8, 2011.

* Spot sugar rose 12.5 rupees to 2,882.5 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra state.

GUAR

Indian guar seed futures fell on prospects of higher production due to an expanded area under cultivation, though a decline in daily supplies as farmers held back waiting for better prices, limited the downside.

* The January contract ended down 0.41 percent at 4,850 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX. It fell more than 36 percent between Sept. 12 and Dec. 7.

* Spot guar fell 12 rupees to 4,800 rupees per 100 kg at Jodhpur, a key market in Rajasthan.

CHICK PEAS

Indian chana, or chickpea, futures ended slightly up on hopes of a pickup in spot demand, though ongoing sowing operations and prospects of a better crop weighed on sentiment.

* The January chana contract inched up 0.06 percent to end at 3,083 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Spot chana fell 22 rupees to 2,950 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi.

SPICES

Indian jeera futures rose on some improvement in local buying and on fresh export demand, though the good progress of sowing and favourable weather limited the upside.

* The actively traded jeera for December delivery ended up 0.5 percent at 12,577.5 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Spot jeera rose 106.5 rupees to 12,782.5 rupees per 100 kg at Unjha.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures ended up due to concerns about the quality of the crop due to unfavourable weather in Andhra Pradesh, the top producer, though approaching new season supply and huge quantities of the old stock capped the gains.

* The most-actively traded turmeric contract for December delivery ended higher 0.20 percent at 4,968 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Spot turmeric fell 13 rupees to 5,206 rupees per 100 kg in Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)