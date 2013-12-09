MUMBAI Dec 9 Indian soybean futures rose on
Monday on fresh buying support as millers' demand for the
oilseed improved in spot markets due to a gain in the rupee that
made soymeal exports attractive.
* The key January soybean contract on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange ended up 1.42 percent at
3,820 rupees per 100 kg.
* The key January soyoil rose 0.41 percent to 711.90
rupees per 10 kg, while the rapeseed contract for January
ended steady at 3,802 rupees per 100 kg.
* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soybeans rose
30 rupees to 3,888 rupees per 100 kg, while soyoil rose by 4.25
rupees to 704.95 rupees per 10 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan,
rapeseed fell 5 rupees to 3,800 rupees.
SUGAR
Indian sugar futures ended steady as the market awaited the
decision on import duty after last week's meeting.
* The key January contract on the NCDEX ended 0.07
percent down at 2,782 rupees per 100 kg. It fell to 2,772 rupees
on Dec. 5, the lowest since Nov. 8, 2011.
* Spot sugar rose 12.5 rupees to 2,882.5 rupees per 100 kg
at the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra state.
GUAR
Indian guar seed futures fell on prospects of higher
production due to an expanded area under cultivation, though a
decline in daily supplies as farmers held back waiting for
better prices, limited the downside.
* The January contract ended down 0.41 percent at
4,850 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX. It fell more than 36
percent between Sept. 12 and Dec. 7.
* Spot guar fell 12 rupees to 4,800 rupees per 100 kg at
Jodhpur, a key market in Rajasthan.
CHICK PEAS
Indian chana, or chickpea, futures ended slightly up on
hopes of a pickup in spot demand, though ongoing sowing
operations and prospects of a better crop weighed on sentiment.
* The January chana contract inched up 0.06 percent
to end at 3,083 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.
* Spot chana fell 22 rupees to 2,950 rupees per 100 kg in
Delhi.
SPICES
Indian jeera futures rose on some improvement in local
buying and on fresh export demand, though the good progress of
sowing and favourable weather limited the upside.
* The actively traded jeera for December delivery
ended up 0.5 percent at 12,577.5 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.
* Spot jeera rose 106.5 rupees to 12,782.5 rupees per 100 kg
at Unjha.
TURMERIC
Indian turmeric futures ended up due to concerns about the
quality of the crop due to unfavourable weather in Andhra
Pradesh, the top producer, though approaching new season supply
and huge quantities of the old stock capped the gains.
* The most-actively traded turmeric contract for December
delivery ended higher 0.20 percent at 4,968 rupees per
100 kg on the NCDEX.
* Spot turmeric fell 13 rupees to 5,206 rupees per 100 kg in
Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)