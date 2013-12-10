MUMBAI Dec 10 Indian rapeseed futures fell on Tuesday, weighed down by expectations of higher output.

* The rapeseed contract for January ended down 1.63 percent at 3,740 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange.

* The key January soybean contract ended up 0.22 percent to close at 3,828.50 rupees per 100 kg. January soyoil fell 0.42 percent to 708.90 rupees per 10 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soybeans rose 40 rupees to 3,928 rupees per 100 kg, while soyoil rose 5.75 rupees to 710.7 rupees per 10 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed fell by 12 rupees to 3,788 rupees.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures fell due to subdued demand from bulk buyers amid ample supplies as the country is set to produce surplus sugar for a fourth straight year.

* The key January contract on the NCDEX ended 0.50 percent down at 2,768 rupees per 100 kg. It fell to 2,755 rupees on Dec. 10, the lowest since Nov. 2, 2011.

* Spot sugar fell 11.5 rupees to 2,871 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra state.

GUAR

Indian guar seed futures fell due to prospects of higher production and mounting stocks, though a fall in daily supplies as farmers wait for better prices limited the downside.

* The January contract ended down 0.83 percent at 4,805 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Spot guar fell 41 rupees to 4,759 rupees per 100 kg at Jodhpur, a key market in Rajasthan.

CHICK PEAS

Indian chana, or chickpea, futures fell on prospects of a better crop, favourable weather for sowing and sufficient stocks.

* The January chana contract fell 1.91 percent to 3,024 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Spot chana fell 33 rupees to 2,917 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi.

SPICES

Indian turmeric futures fell on mounting stocks from the old crop, lower-than-expected spot demand and the approaching new season supply.

* The most-actively traded turmeric contract for April delivery ended down 1.22 percent at 5,818 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Spot turmeric fell 18.5 rupees to 5,187.5 rupees per 100 kg in Nizamabad.

JEERA

Indian jeera futures edged up due to rising demand from overseas buyers and hopes of a pickup in local buying, though prospects of higher output capped the gains.

* The actively traded jeera for March delivery edged up 0.06 percent to 12,787.5 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Spot jeera rose 42.5 rupees to 12,825 rupees per 100 kg at Unjha, a key market in Gujarat state. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)