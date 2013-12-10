MUMBAI Dec 10 Indian rapeseed futures fell on
Tuesday, weighed down by expectations of higher output.
* The rapeseed contract for January ended down 1.63
percent at 3,740 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity
and Derivatives Exchange.
* The key January soybean contract ended up 0.22
percent to close at 3,828.50 rupees per 100 kg. January soyoil
fell 0.42 percent to 708.90 rupees per 10 kg.
* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soybeans rose
40 rupees to 3,928 rupees per 100 kg, while soyoil rose 5.75
rupees to 710.7 rupees per 10 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan,
rapeseed fell by 12 rupees to 3,788 rupees.
SUGAR
Indian sugar futures fell due to subdued demand from bulk
buyers amid ample supplies as the country is set to produce
surplus sugar for a fourth straight year.
* The key January contract on the NCDEX ended 0.50
percent down at 2,768 rupees per 100 kg. It fell to 2,755 rupees
on Dec. 10, the lowest since Nov. 2, 2011.
* Spot sugar fell 11.5 rupees to 2,871 rupees per 100 kg at
the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra state.
GUAR
Indian guar seed futures fell due to prospects of higher
production and mounting stocks, though a fall in daily supplies
as farmers wait for better prices limited the downside.
* The January contract ended down 0.83 percent at
4,805 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.
* Spot guar fell 41 rupees to 4,759 rupees per 100 kg at
Jodhpur, a key market in Rajasthan.
CHICK PEAS
Indian chana, or chickpea, futures fell on prospects of a
better crop, favourable weather for sowing and sufficient
stocks.
* The January chana contract fell 1.91 percent to
3,024 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.
* Spot chana fell 33 rupees to 2,917 rupees per 100 kg in
Delhi.
SPICES
Indian turmeric futures fell on mounting stocks from the old
crop, lower-than-expected spot demand and the approaching new
season supply.
* The most-actively traded turmeric contract for April
delivery ended down 1.22 percent at 5,818 rupees per 100
kg on the NCDEX.
* Spot turmeric fell 18.5 rupees to 5,187.5 rupees per 100
kg in Nizamabad.
JEERA
Indian jeera futures edged up due to rising demand from
overseas buyers and hopes of a pickup in local buying, though
prospects of higher output capped the gains.
* The actively traded jeera for March delivery edged
up 0.06 percent to 12,787.5 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.
* Spot jeera rose 42.5 rupees to 12,825 rupees per 100 kg at
Unjha, a key market in Gujarat state.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)