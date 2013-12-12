MUMBAI Dec 12 Indian soyoil futures ended weak on Thursday tracking Malaysian palm oil, while rapeseed recovered from its lowest in two months.

* January soyoil fell 0.95 percent on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange to close at 701.85 rupees per 10 kg.

* The rapeseed contract for January rose 0.70 percent to close at 3,743 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a low of 3,700 rupees, a level last seen on Oct. 11.

* The key January soybean contract fell 0.87 percent to close at 3,796.5 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soybeans fell 20 rupees to 3,909 rupees per 100 kg, while soyoil fell 3.5 rupees to 705.7 rupees per 10 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed was flat at 3,750 rupees.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures rose on short-covering, though improved supplies from mills after the commencement of cane crushing restricted the upside.

* The key January contract on the NCDEX ended up 0.14 percent at 2,762 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot sugar edged up 5 rupees to 2,867 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra state.

GUAR

Indian guar seed futures snapped a 4-day falling streak on Thursday on short-covering, though supplies from the new season crop and prospects of higher production capped the upside.

* The January contract ended 1.60 percent higher at 4,770 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Spot guar rose 67 rupees to 4,667 rupees per 100 kg in Jodhpur, a key market in Rajasthan.

CHICK PEAS

Indian chana, or chickpea, futures rose tracking some improvement in the local market, though ongoing sowing operations and sufficient stocks restricted the upside.

* The January chana contract rose 1.88 percent to 3,084 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Spot chana rose 32 rupees to 2,932 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi.

SPICES

Indian turmeric futures fell due to mounting stocks while the approaching new season supply amid lower-than-expected demand weighed on sentiment.

* The most-actively traded turmeric contract for April delivery ended down 0.55 percent at 5,826 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Spot turmeric edged up 6 rupees to 5,183 rupees per 100 kg in Nizamabad.

JEERA

Indian jeera futures rose after hitting a contract low early on Thursday on some short-covering, but ongoing sowing operations and hopes of increased output weighed on sentiment.

* The actively traded jeera for March delivery ended up 0.67 percent at 12,817.5 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX, after falling to 12,550 rupees earlier.

* Spot jeera edged up 3 rupees to 12,795 rupees per 100 kg at Unjha, a key market in Gujarat state. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)