MUMBAI Dec 13 Indian soybean futures fell on Friday to hit their lowest level in a week on expectations of higher supplies in coming weeks, while soyoil hit its lowest in nearly seven weeks.

* The key January soybean contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange fell 0.82 percent to close at 3,765.5 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a low of 3,727 rupees, a level last seen on Dec. 7.

* January soyoil fell 1.17 percent to close at 693.60 rupees per 10 kg, after hitting a low of 691.3 rupees, a level last seen on Oct. 21.

* The rapeseed contract for January edged down 0.03 percent to end at 3,742 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soybeans fell 34 rupees to 3,875 rupees per 100 kg, while soyoil fell 6.85 rupees to 698.85 rupees per 10 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed was 7 rupees lower at 3,741 rupees.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures rose, recovering from a long losing streak, as export prospects brightened due to buoyant demand from countries such as Iran.

* The key January contract on the NCDEX ended up 0.33 percent at 2,771 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot sugar fell 8 rupees to 2,859 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra state.

GUAR

Indian guar seed futures rose on short-covering, supported by an improvement in spot demand, though supplies from the new season crop and prospects of higher production restricted the upside.

* The January contract ended up 1.05 percent at 4,820 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Spot guar rose 61 rupees to 4,728 rupees per 100 kg in Jodhpur, a key market in Rajasthan.

CHICK PEAS

Indian chana, or chickpea, futures rose, tracking firm cues from the local market though ongoing sowing operations and higher stocks capped the gains.

* The January chana contract rose 2.33 percent to close at 3,156 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Spot chana rose 68 rupees to 3,000 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi.

SPICES

Indian turmeric futures rose due to concerns over the quality of crop because of excess rains in Andhra Pradesh state and a pick-up in spot demand.

* The most-actively traded turmeric contract for April delivery ended up 3.98 percent at 6,058 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Spot turmeric rose 44 rupees to 5,227 rupees per 100 kg in Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.

JEERA

Indian jeera futures rose on short-covering, supported by some improvement in overseas demand, though sowing operations and hopes of increased output capped the gains.

* The actively traded jeera for March delivery rose 0.68 percent to close at 12,905 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX after falling to a contract low of 12,550 rupees on Thursday.

* Spot jeera rose 38 rupees to 12,833 rupees per 100 kg at Unjha, a key market in Gujarat state. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)