MUMBAI Dec 16 Indian sugar futures fell on Monday, as new season supplies picked up and mills, already struggling with bulging stocks after surplus output in the past three years, came under pressure to sell the sweetener.

* The key January contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) ended down 0.29 percent at 2,765 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot sugar rose 10.05 rupees to 2,863.50 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra.

GUAR

Indian guar seed futures fell to their maximum intra-day lower limit due to sluggish demand amid fresh supplies from the new season crop and prospects of higher production.

* The January contract ended down 3.36 percent at 4,595 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX. This is the lowest level since Aug. 24.

* Spot guar fell 350 rupees to 4,300 rupees per 100 kg at Jodhpur, a key market in Rajasthan.

CHICK PEAS

Indian chana, or chickpea, futures fell on subdued demand, ongoing sowing operations and higher stocks.

* The January chana contract fell 1.04 percent to 3,043 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Spot chana fell 27.80 rupees to 2,972.20 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi.

OILSEEDS

Indian soy futures were down on poor demand for soybeans in physical markets, reflecting the absence of any major fresh export deals for soymeal.

* The key January soybean contract ended down 0.37 percent at 3,753 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* The key January soyoil contract ended down 0.56 percent at 690.55 rupees per 10 kg. The rapeseed contract for January ended down 1.89 percent at 3,668 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soybeans were down 7 rupees at 3,881 rupees per 100 kg, while soyoil fell 3.65 rupees to 693 rupees per 10 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed ended down 32.40 rupees to 3,700 rupees.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures hit a contract high due to concerns about the quality of crop because of excess rains in Andhra Pradesh state and as farmers hold back stocks on expectations of higher prices.

* The most-actively traded turmeric contract for April delivery ended up 1.86 percent at 6,256 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX, after hitting a contract high of 6,350 rupees.

* Spot turmeric rose 71 rupees to 5,297 rupees per 100 kg at Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.

CUMIN SEEDS

Indian jeera futures fell on expectations of higher output due to favourable weather and good progress in sowing.

* The actively traded jeera for March delivery fell 0.33 percent to 13,000 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Spot jeera rose 19.2 rupees to 12,881.6 rupees per 100 kg at Unjha, a key market in Gujarat. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)