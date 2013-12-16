MUMBAI Dec 16 Indian sugar futures fell on
Monday, as new season supplies picked up and mills, already
struggling with bulging stocks after surplus output in the past
three years, came under pressure to sell the sweetener.
* The key January contract on the National Commodity
and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) ended down 0.29 percent at
2,765 rupees per 100 kg.
* Spot sugar rose 10.05 rupees to 2,863.50 rupees per 100 kg
at the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra.
GUAR
Indian guar seed futures fell to their maximum intra-day
lower limit due to sluggish demand amid fresh supplies from the
new season crop and prospects of higher production.
* The January contract ended down 3.36 percent at
4,595 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX. This is the lowest level
since Aug. 24.
* Spot guar fell 350 rupees to 4,300 rupees per 100 kg at
Jodhpur, a key market in Rajasthan.
CHICK PEAS
Indian chana, or chickpea, futures fell on subdued demand,
ongoing sowing operations and higher stocks.
* The January chana contract fell 1.04 percent to
3,043 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.
* Spot chana fell 27.80 rupees to 2,972.20 rupees per 100 kg
in Delhi.
OILSEEDS
Indian soy futures were down on poor demand for soybeans in
physical markets, reflecting the absence of any major fresh
export deals for soymeal.
* The key January soybean contract ended down 0.37
percent at 3,753 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.
* The key January soyoil contract ended down 0.56
percent at 690.55 rupees per 10 kg. The rapeseed contract for
January ended down 1.89 percent at 3,668 rupees per 100
kg.
* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soybeans were
down 7 rupees at 3,881 rupees per 100 kg, while soyoil fell 3.65
rupees to 693 rupees per 10 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed
ended down 32.40 rupees to 3,700 rupees.
TURMERIC
Indian turmeric futures hit a contract high due to concerns
about the quality of crop because of excess rains in Andhra
Pradesh state and as farmers hold back stocks on expectations of
higher prices.
* The most-actively traded turmeric contract for April
delivery ended up 1.86 percent at 6,256 rupees per 100
kg on the NCDEX, after hitting a contract high of 6,350 rupees.
* Spot turmeric rose 71 rupees to 5,297 rupees per 100 kg at
Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.
CUMIN SEEDS
Indian jeera futures fell on expectations of higher output
due to favourable weather and good progress in sowing.
* The actively traded jeera for March delivery fell
0.33 percent to 13,000 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.
* Spot jeera rose 19.2 rupees to 12,881.6 rupees per 100 kg
at Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)