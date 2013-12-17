MUMBAI Dec 17 Indian guar seed futures fell on Tuesday on higher supplies to the local market by farmers, anticipating a further fall in prices on prospects of higher production.

* The January contract ended down 3.94 percent at 4,385 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX).

* Spot guar fell 243.35 rupees to 4,056.65 rupees per 100 kg at Jodhpur, a key market in Rajasthan.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures hit a contract high as farmers held back supplies on expectation of higher prices and on worries about the quality of crop because of excess rains in Andhra Pradesh state.

* Andhra Pradesh is the top turmeric cultivating state in the country.

* The most-actively traded turmeric contract for April delivery ended up 2.2 percent at 6,394 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX, after hitting a contract high of 6,456 rupees.

* Spot turmeric rose 58.60 rupees to 5,356.50 rupees per 100 kg at Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.

CUMIN SEEDS

Indian jeera futures fell due to good progress in sowing and on favourable weather and prospects of higher output.

* The actively traded jeera for March delivery fell 0.44 percent to 12,942.50 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Spot jeera rose 1.8 rupees to 12,883.3 rupees per 100 kg at Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.

CHICK PEAS

Indian chana, or chickpea, futures fell, tracking weak cues from the spot market, ongoing sowing operations and higher stocks.

* Farmers have begun sowing chana in the major cultivating regions. There are some concerns over a shift in acreage in Madhya Pradesh, the key producing state, spot traders said.

* The January chana contract fell 1.64 percent to 2,993 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Spot chana fell 40.55 rupees to 2,931.65 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures edged up due to prospects of higher exports.

* The key January contract ended up 0.03 percent at 2,766 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot sugar ended lower 13.50 rupees at 2,850 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra.

OILSEEDS

Indian soy futures ended up, tracking overseas markets and on fresh buying, while rapeseed fell on prospects of higher output due to greater coverage of the oilseed crop.

* The key January soybean contract was up 0.32 percent at 3,765 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* The key January soyoil contract ended 0.27 percent higher at 692.40 rupees per 10 kg. The rapeseed contract for January ended down 1.09 percent at 3,628 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soybeans were up 4 rupees at 3,885 rupees per 100 kg, while soyoil rose 2.5 rupees to 695.5 rupees per 10 kg. At Alwar in Rajasthan, rapeseed was down around 39 rupees to 3,674 rupees. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)