MUMBAI Dec 17 Indian guar seed futures fell on
Tuesday on higher supplies to the local market by farmers,
anticipating a further fall in prices on prospects of higher
production.
* The January contract ended down 3.94 percent at
4,385 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and
Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX).
* Spot guar fell 243.35 rupees to 4,056.65 rupees per 100 kg
at Jodhpur, a key market in Rajasthan.
TURMERIC
Indian turmeric futures hit a contract high as farmers held
back supplies on expectation of higher prices and on worries
about the quality of crop because of excess rains in Andhra
Pradesh state.
* Andhra Pradesh is the top turmeric cultivating state in
the country.
* The most-actively traded turmeric contract for April
delivery ended up 2.2 percent at 6,394 rupees per 100 kg
on the NCDEX, after hitting a contract high of 6,456 rupees.
* Spot turmeric rose 58.60 rupees to 5,356.50 rupees per 100
kg at Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.
CUMIN SEEDS
Indian jeera futures fell due to good progress in sowing and
on favourable weather and prospects of higher output.
* The actively traded jeera for March delivery fell
0.44 percent to 12,942.50 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.
* Spot jeera rose 1.8 rupees to 12,883.3 rupees per 100 kg
at Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.
CHICK PEAS
Indian chana, or chickpea, futures fell, tracking weak cues
from the spot market, ongoing sowing operations and higher
stocks.
* Farmers have begun sowing chana in the major cultivating
regions. There are some concerns over a shift in acreage in
Madhya Pradesh, the key producing state, spot traders said.
* The January chana contract fell 1.64 percent to
2,993 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.
* Spot chana fell 40.55 rupees to 2,931.65 rupees per 100 kg
in Delhi.
SUGAR
Indian sugar futures edged up due to prospects of higher
exports.
* The key January contract ended up 0.03 percent at
2,766 rupees per 100 kg.
* Spot sugar ended lower 13.50 rupees at 2,850 rupees per
100 kg at the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra.
OILSEEDS
Indian soy futures ended up, tracking overseas markets and
on fresh buying, while rapeseed fell on prospects of higher
output due to greater coverage of the oilseed crop.
* The key January soybean contract was up 0.32
percent at 3,765 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.
* The key January soyoil contract ended 0.27 percent
higher at 692.40 rupees per 10 kg. The rapeseed contract for
January ended down 1.09 percent at 3,628 rupees per 100
kg.
* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soybeans were
up 4 rupees at 3,885 rupees per 100 kg, while soyoil rose 2.5
rupees to 695.5 rupees per 10 kg. At Alwar in Rajasthan,
rapeseed was down around 39 rupees to 3,674 rupees.
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)