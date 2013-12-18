MUMBAI Dec 18 Indian sugar futures fell on Wednesday as cane crushing gathered momentum in the top three producing states, bumping up supplies when mills are already struggling with massive stocks.

* The key January contract ended down 0.25 percent at 2,759 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX).

* Spot sugar was up 17.85 rupees at 2,867.85 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra.

GUAR

Indian guar seed futures fell for a fourth straight day due to large supplies from the new season harvest and on expectation of higher production.

* The January contract ended down 2.05 percent at 4,295 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Spot guar rose 43.85 rupees to 4,100 rupees per 100 kg at Jodhpur, a key market in Rajasthan.

CHICK PEAS

Indian chana, or chickpea, futures ended up on short-covering, though prospects of better crop, sluggish local demand and higher stocks kept the upside limited.

* Farmers have begun sowing chana in the major cultivating areas. There are some concerns over a shift in acreage in Madhya Pradesh, the key producing state, spot traders said.

* The January chana contract ended higher 1.10 percent at 3,026 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Spot chana fell 31.65 rupees to 2,900 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures fell as traders chose to book profit after a four-session rally, while weak export demand also weighed on sentiment.

* The most-actively traded turmeric contract for April delivery ended down 0.25 percent at 6,378 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX. It had hit a contract high of 6,456 rupees on Tuesday.

* Spot turmeric rose 79.85 rupees to 5,436.35 rupees per 100 kg at Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.

CUMIN SEEDS

Indian jeera futures fell on subdued spot demand, expectations of higher area under cultivation, and favourable weather.

* The actively traded jeera for March delivery fell 0.27 percent to 12,907.50 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Spot jeera fell 64 rupees to 12,819 rupees per 100 kg at Unjha, a key market in Gujarat state.

OILSEEDS

Indian soyoil futures hit their lowest level in more than two months, hurt by weak Malaysian palm.

* The rapeseed contract for January ended up 0.17 percent at 3,634 rupees per 100 kg.

* The key January soyoil contract ended down 0.34 percent at 690 rupees per 10 kg on the NCDEX, after hitting a low of 683 rupees, a level last seen on Oct. 8.

* The key January soybean contract ended 2.08 percent higher at 3,843.50 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soybeans ended down 11 rupees at 3,874 rupees per 100 kg, while soyoil fell 3.70 rupees to 690.30 rupees per 10 kg. At Alwar in Rajasthan, rapeseed ended down 25.75 rupees at 3,661.50 rupees. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)