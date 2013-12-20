MUMBAI Dec 20 Indian guar seed futures fell on Friday on arrivals from the new season harvest, expectation of higher production and weak demand.

* The January contract ended down 0.45 percent at 4,420 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX).

* Spot guar rose 128.35 rupees to 4,334.10 rupees per 100 kg at Jodhpur, a key market in Rajasthan.

CHICK PEAS

Indian chana, or chickpea, futures rose on some buying at lower levels, though higher stocks and expectations of higher production limited the upside.

* Farmers have begun sowing chana in the major cultivating regions. There are some concerns over a shift in acreage in Madhya Pradesh, the key producing state, spot traders said.

* The January chana contract ended up 1.07 percent at 3,017 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX. The contract fell more than 10 percent between Nov. 16 and Dec. 19.

* Spot chana fell 16.90 rupees to 2,913.45 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi.

OILSEEDS

Indian soybean futures edged up on thin supplies due to a drop in production, while rapeseed rose on bargain-buying.

* The key January soybean contract on the NCDEX ended 0.27 percent higher at 3,835 rupees per 100 kg, while the January soyoil contract rose 0.19 percent to 690.70 rupees per 10 kg.

* The rapeseed contract for January ended up 1.16 percent at 3,650 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, soybeans fell 2 rupees to 3,905 rupees per 100 kg, while soyoil climbed up 1.60 rupees to 693.55 rupees per 10 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed fell 2.25 rupees to 3,634.45 rupees.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures fell due to higher stocks and lower-than-expected export demand, though concerns over the quality of crop in Andhra Pradesh due to excess rains restricted the downside.

* Andhra Pradesh is the top turmeric cultivating state in the country.

* The most-actively traded turmeric contract for April delivery ended down 0.49 percent at 6,532 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Spot turmeric rose 17.25 rupees to 5,478.10 rupees per 100 kg at Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.

CUMIN SEEDS

Indian jeera futures fell on good progress of sowing and favourable weather, raising prospects of higher production.

* The actively traded jeera contract for March delivery fell 0.56 percent to 12,902.5 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Spot jeera fell 58.9 rupees to 12,855.8 rupees per 100 kg at Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures edged higher on bargain-buying, driven by expectation that the government's decision to provide interest-free loans to sugar mills will limit distress sale in the market.

* The key January contract on the NCDEX ended up 0.51 percent at 2,774 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot sugar closed up 3.40 rupees at 2,871.05 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)