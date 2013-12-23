MUMBAI Dec 23 Indian soybean and soyoil futures rose on Monday, following gains in overseas markets and on thin supplies in local spot markets, though a stronger rupee capped the upside.

* The key January soybean contract ended up 0.13 percent at 3,878.50 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX), while the January soyoil contract ended higher 0.60 percent at 700.15 rupees per 10 kg.

* The rapeseed contract for January slipped 0.16 percent to 3,667 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh state, soybeans rose 38 rupees to 3,962 rupees per 100 kg, while soyoil jumped 8.45 rupees to 700.4 rupees per 10 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan state, rapeseed rose 50 rupees to 3,700 rupees.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures ended higher on government measures to support the cash-strapped industry, though ample supplies weighed on sentiment.

* The key January contract on the NCDEX ended up 0.18 percent at 2,774 rupees per 100 kg. It hit a low of 2,746 rupees on Dec. 12, the lowest level in more than two years.

* Spot sugar was up 4 rupees at 2,879 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra.

GUAR

Indian guar seed futures dropped due to large supplies from the new season crop, expectation of higher production, and weak demand.

* The January contract was down 0.69 percent at 4,345 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Spot guar fell 86 rupees to 4,213 rupees per 100 kg at Jodhpur, a key market in Rajasthan.

CHICKPEAS

Indian chana, or chickpea, futures fell due to large stocks from the old crop and expectations of higher production.

* The January chana contract fell 1.50 percent to 3,013 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Spot chana edged down 4 rupees to 2,950 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures fell on large stocks from the old crop amid sluggish local demand, while the approaching new season supply also weighed on sentiment.

* The most-actively traded turmeric contract for April delivery was down 2.81 percent at 6,150 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Spot turmeric fell 84 rupees to 5,404 rupees per 100 kg at Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.

JEERA

Indian jeera futures fell on prospects of higher production due to the good progress of sowing and favourable weather.

* The actively traded jeera contract for March delivery fell 1.95 percent to 12,672.5 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Spot jeera fell 108 rupees to 12,734 rupees per 100 kg at Unjha, a key market in Gujarat state. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)