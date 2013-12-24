MUMBAI Dec 24 Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures fell on Tuesday on sluggish demand, a stronger rupee and a correction in overseas soybean prices on forecast of rainfall in key producing Argentina.

* The key January soybean contract ended down 0.90 percent at 3,843.5 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX), while the January soyoil contract fell 0.81 percent to 694.5 rupees per 10 kg.

* The rapeseed contract for January dropped 1.66 percent to 3,606 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh state, soybeans fell 38 rupees to 3,924 rupees per 100 kg, while soyoil eased 2.15 rupees to 698.25 rupees per 10 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan state, rapeseed edged down 20 rupees to 3,680 rupees.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures edged up as government moves to support the cash-strapped industry offset surplus production and weak demand from bulk consumers.

* The key January contract ended up 0.72 percent at 2,794 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX. It hit a low of 2,746 rupees on Dec. 12, the lowest level in more than two years.

* Spot sugar fell 11 rupees to 2,868 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra.

GUAR

Indian guar seed futures rose as a pick-up in local demand at lower prices outweighed large supplies and expectation of higher production.

* The January contract ended up 2.07 percent at 4,435 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Spot guar rose 121 rupees to 4,335 rupees per 100 kg at Jodhpur, a key market in Rajasthan.

CHICKPEAS

Indian chana, or chickpea, futures rose on short-covering, supported by concerns about the crop in Madhya Pradesh, though large stocks and expectations of higher production restricted the upside.

* The January chana contract rose 0.96 percent to 3,042 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX. It fell more than 9 percent between Nov. 16 and Dec. 23.

* Spot chana was steady at 2,950 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi.

SPICES

Indian jeera futures fell due to expectations of increased production as sowing is progressing well, while higher stocks from the old crop also weighed.

* The actively traded jeera contract for March delivery ended down 1.30 percent at 12,507.5 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Spot jeera fell 20 rupees to 12,714 rupees per 100 kg at Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures fell due to large stocks and the approaching new season supply, though some fresh export demand limited the downside.

* The most-actively traded turmeric contract for April delivery ended down 0.23 percent at 6,136 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Spot turmeric edged up 11 rupees to 5,415 rupees per 100 kg at Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)