MUMBAI Dec 26 Indian soybean and soyoil futures fell on Thursday as sluggish demand in the physical market offset a weaker rupee and thin supplies.

* Rapeseed futures eased on expectation of a bumper crop.

* The key January soybean contract ended down 0.57 percent at 3,821.5 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, while the January soyoil contract fell 0.57 percent to 690.55 rupees per 10 kg.

* The rapeseed contract for January eased 0.94 percent to 3,572 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh state, soybeans eased 15 rupees to 3,909 rupees per 100 kg, while soyoil fell 2.6 rupees to 695.65 rupees per 10 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan state, rapeseed edged down 21 rupees to 3,659 rupees.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures ended almost steady on hopes the government would help mills to export raw sugar, while forecast of surplus production for the fourth straight year weighed on sentiment.

* The key January contract edged down 0.03 percent to 2,793 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX. It hit a high of 2,825 rupees earlier in the day, the highest level since Dec. 17.

* Spot sugar fell 4 rupees to 2,864 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra.

GUAR

Indian guar seed futures rose due to improved demand from local buyers and on hopes of a rise in demand from the food sector.

* The January contract ended up 2.71 percent at 4,555 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Spot guar rose 101 rupees to 4,436 rupees per 100 kg at Jodhpur, a key market in Rajasthan.

CHICKPEAS

Indian chana, or chickpea, futures rose on concerns about the output in Madhya Pradesh, though higher stocks and expectations of increased production limited the upside.

* The January chana contract rose 1.48 percent to 3,087 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Spot chana was steady at 2,950 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi.

SPICES

Indian jeera futures rose on some export inquiries, though prospects of increased production and higher stocks from the old crop capped gains.

* The actively traded jeera contract for March delivery ended up 0.72 percent at 12,597.5 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Spot jeera edged down 3 rupees to 12,711 rupees per 100 kg at Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures rose on a pick-up in local and export demand, while concerns about the quality of crop in top producer Andhra Pradesh also aided sentiment.

* The most-actively traded turmeric contract for April delivery ended up 3.98 percent at 6,380 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Spot turmeric rose 66 rupees to 5,481 rupees per 100 kg at Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)