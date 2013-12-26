MUMBAI Dec 26 Indian soybean and soyoil futures
fell on Thursday as sluggish demand in the physical market
offset a weaker rupee and thin supplies.
* Rapeseed futures eased on expectation of a bumper crop.
* The key January soybean contract ended down 0.57
percent at 3,821.5 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity
and Derivatives Exchange, while the January soyoil contract
fell 0.57 percent to 690.55 rupees per 10 kg.
* The rapeseed contract for January eased 0.94
percent to 3,572 rupees per 100 kg.
* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh state,
soybeans eased 15 rupees to 3,909 rupees per 100 kg, while
soyoil fell 2.6 rupees to 695.65 rupees per 10 kg. At Jaipur in
Rajasthan state, rapeseed edged down 21 rupees to 3,659 rupees.
SUGAR
Indian sugar futures ended almost steady on hopes the
government would help mills to export raw sugar, while forecast
of surplus production for the fourth straight year weighed on
sentiment.
* The key January contract edged down 0.03 percent
to 2,793 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX. It hit a high of 2,825
rupees earlier in the day, the highest level since Dec. 17.
* Spot sugar fell 4 rupees to 2,864 rupees per 100 kg at the
Kolhapur market in Maharashtra.
GUAR
Indian guar seed futures rose due to improved demand from
local buyers and on hopes of a rise in demand from the food
sector.
* The January contract ended up 2.71 percent at
4,555 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.
* Spot guar rose 101 rupees to 4,436 rupees per 100 kg at
Jodhpur, a key market in Rajasthan.
CHICKPEAS
Indian chana, or chickpea, futures rose on concerns about
the output in Madhya Pradesh, though higher stocks and
expectations of increased production limited the upside.
* The January chana contract rose 1.48 percent to
3,087 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.
* Spot chana was steady at 2,950 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi.
SPICES
Indian jeera futures rose on some export inquiries, though
prospects of increased production and higher stocks from the old
crop capped gains.
* The actively traded jeera contract for March delivery
ended up 0.72 percent at 12,597.5 rupees per 100 kg on
the NCDEX.
* Spot jeera edged down 3 rupees to 12,711 rupees per 100 kg
at Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.
TURMERIC
Indian turmeric futures rose on a pick-up in local and
export demand, while concerns about the quality of crop in top
producer Andhra Pradesh also aided sentiment.
* The most-actively traded turmeric contract for April
delivery ended up 3.98 percent at 6,380 rupees per 100
kg on the NCDEX.
* Spot turmeric rose 66 rupees to 5,481 rupees per 100 kg at
Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)