MUMBAI Dec 27 Indian soybean futures fell on Friday on sluggish demand, while soyoil and rapeseed also ended weak.

* The key January soybean contract ended down 1.33 percent at 3,770.5 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX), after hitting a low of 3,762 rupees earlier in the day, the lowest since Dec. 9.

* The January soyoil contract ended lower 0.30 percent at 688.45 rupees per 10 kg, while the rapeseed contract for January edged down 0.70 percent to 3,547 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh state, soybeans fell 39 rupees to 3,870 rupees per 100 kg, while soyoil nudged down by 0.06 rupee to 695.05 rupees per 10 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan state, rapeseed edged down 9 rupees to 3,650 rupees.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures edged higher on expectations the government would provide incentives to mills to export raw sugar, though higher carry-forward stocks and a pick-up in cane crushing capped the upside.

* The key January contract ended up 0.32 percent at 2,802 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Spot sugar edged down 2 rupees at 2,862 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra.

GUAR

Indian guar seed futures fell on sluggish local demand, supplies from the new season crop and expectations of higher production.

* The January contract ended down 3.73 percent at 4,385 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Spot guar fell 117 rupees to 4,319 rupees per 100 kg at Jodhpur, a key market in Rajasthan.

CHICKPEAS

Indian chana, or chickpea, futures fell due to sufficient stocks, higher area under cultivation and prospects of better crop, though concerns about the output in Madhya Pradesh restricted the downside.

* The January chana contract fell 1.30 percent to 3,047 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Spot chana rose 13 rupees to 2,963 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi.

SPICES

Indian jeera futures fell on prospects of better crop due to higher area under cultivation, and large stocks from the old crop.

* The actively traded jeera contract for March delivery ended down 1.31 percent at 12,432.5 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Spot jeera edged down 6 rupees to 12,705 rupees per 100 kg at Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures fell due to large stocks and as the approaching new supply season outweighed concerns about the quality of crop in top producer Andhra Pradesh.

* The most-actively traded turmeric contract for April delivery fell 2 percent to 6,252 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Spot turmeric rose 36 rupees to 5,517 rupees per 100 kg at Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)