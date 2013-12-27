MUMBAI Dec 27 Indian soybean futures fell on
Friday on sluggish demand, while soyoil and rapeseed also ended
weak.
* The key January soybean contract ended down 1.33
percent at 3,770.5 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity
and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX), after hitting a low of 3,762
rupees earlier in the day, the lowest since Dec. 9.
* The January soyoil contract ended lower 0.30
percent at 688.45 rupees per 10 kg, while the rapeseed contract
for January edged down 0.70 percent to 3,547 rupees per
100 kg.
* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh state,
soybeans fell 39 rupees to 3,870 rupees per 100 kg, while soyoil
nudged down by 0.06 rupee to 695.05 rupees per 10 kg. At Jaipur
in Rajasthan state, rapeseed edged down 9 rupees to 3,650
rupees.
SUGAR
Indian sugar futures edged higher on expectations the
government would provide incentives to mills to export raw
sugar, though higher carry-forward stocks and a pick-up in cane
crushing capped the upside.
* The key January contract ended up 0.32 percent at
2,802 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.
* Spot sugar edged down 2 rupees at 2,862 rupees per 100 kg
at the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra.
GUAR
Indian guar seed futures fell on sluggish local demand,
supplies from the new season crop and expectations of higher
production.
* The January contract ended down 3.73 percent at
4,385 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.
* Spot guar fell 117 rupees to 4,319 rupees per 100 kg at
Jodhpur, a key market in Rajasthan.
CHICKPEAS
Indian chana, or chickpea, futures fell due to sufficient
stocks, higher area under cultivation and prospects of better
crop, though concerns about the output in Madhya Pradesh
restricted the downside.
* The January chana contract fell 1.30 percent to
3,047 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.
* Spot chana rose 13 rupees to 2,963 rupees per 100 kg in
Delhi.
SPICES
Indian jeera futures fell on prospects of better crop due to
higher area under cultivation, and large stocks from the old
crop.
* The actively traded jeera contract for March delivery
ended down 1.31 percent at 12,432.5 rupees per 100 kg on
the NCDEX.
* Spot jeera edged down 6 rupees to 12,705 rupees per 100 kg
at Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.
TURMERIC
Indian turmeric futures fell due to large stocks and as the
approaching new supply season outweighed concerns about the
quality of crop in top producer Andhra Pradesh.
* The most-actively traded turmeric contract for April
delivery fell 2 percent to 6,252 rupees per 100 kg on
the NCDEX.
* Spot turmeric rose 36 rupees to 5,517 rupees per 100 kg at
Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)