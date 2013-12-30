MUMBAI Dec 30 Indian oilseeds futures fell on Monday on weak demand and higher sowing of rapeseed, while soyoil ended steady following a similar trend in overseas palm oil prices.

* The losses in rapeseed were capped by concerns that a sharp drop in temperature in the northern part of the country could damage the crop.

* The key January soybean contract closed down 0.45 percent at 3,772.5 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange.

* Thundershower, which can damage rapeseed crop, could occur at isolated places over Punjab, Haryana and north Rajasthan on Tuesday and increase thereafter, the weather department said.

* The January soyoil contract nudged up 0.07 percent to 693.45 rupees per 10 kg, while the rapeseed contract for January ended 0.60 percent lower at 3,508 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a contract low of 3,495 rupees earlier in the day.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh state, soybeans edged up 13 rupees to 3,890 rupees per 100 kg, while soyoil rose 1.40 rupees to 697.20 rupees per 10 kg.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures ended flat as ample supply and sluggish demand due to a drop in temperature offset expectations the government would provide incentives to mills to produce raw sugar.

* The key February contract closed unchanged at 2,789 rupees per 100 kg.

* Demand for sugar from bulk consumers like ice cream and cold drink makers usually drops during the winter.

* Spot sugar eased 7 rupees to 2,850 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra.

* The government is likely to announce incentives for raw sugar production this week, dealers said.

GUAR SEED

Indian guar seed futures jumped as farmers refused to sell their produce at lower prices amid demand from the food sector.

* The January contract finished up 3.11 percent at 4,475 rupees per 100 kg.

* Industry experts expect guar seed production to be 2.5-2.7 million tonnes in 2013, up from about 2.2 million tonnes a year earlier.

* Spot guar rose 99 rupees to 4,412 rupees per 100 kg at Jodhpur, a key market in Rajasthan.

CHICKPEAS

Indian chana, or chickpea, futures rose on expectations of a rise in demand due to wedding season.

* The January chana contract edged up 1 percent to 3,066 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot chana edged down 9 rupees to 2,930 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi.

JEERA

Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures rose on a pick-up in local demand, though prospects of better crop due to higher area under cultivation and large stocks capped the gains.

* The actively traded jeera contract for March delivery closed up 0.10 percent at 12,542.5 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot jeera rose 38 rupees to 12,699 rupees per 100 kg in Unjha, a key market in Gujarat state.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures rose on concerns about the quality of crop in top producer Andhra Pradesh due to heavy rains, though higher carry forward stocks limited the upside.

* The key April contract rose 0.60 percent to 6,362 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot turmeric rose 31 rupees to 5,548 rupees per 100 kg at Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anand Basu)