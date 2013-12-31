MUMBAI Dec 31 Indian oilseeds and soyoil
futures erased early losses to end higher on Tuesday on a rise
in overseas edible oil prices and concerns that a sharp drop in
temperature in the northern part of the country could damage the
rapeseed crop.
* Malaysian palm oil futures ended higher on Tuesday after a
slight recovery in exports signalled rising food and fuel demand
for the edible oil, triggering speculative buying that lifted
prices to their first annual gain in three years.
* The key January soybean contract closed up 1.23
percent at 3,819 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and
Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX).
* The January soyoil contract rose 0.67 percent to
698.1 rupees per 10 kg, while the rapeseed contract for January
edged up 0.37 percent to 3,521 rupees per 100 kg, after
hitting a contract low of 3,480 rupees earlier in the day.
* Temperature has fallen below normal level in top rapeseed
producing Rajasthan state. Some parts of the state even reported
ground frost, the weather department said on Tuesday.
* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh state,
soybeans edged down 2 rupees to 3,888 rupees per 100 kg, while
soyoil nudged up 0.25 rupee to 697.45 rupees per 10 kg. At
Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed fell 7 rupees to 3,643 rupees.
SUGAR
Indian sugar futures ended steady as demand remained subdued
due to a drop in temperatures amid hopes that the government
would provide incentives to mills to produce raw sugar.
* The key February contract closed up 0.07 percent
at 2,791 rupees per 100 kg.
* Demand for sugar from bulk consumers such as ice cream and
cold drink makers usually drops during the winter.
* Spot sugar was unchanged at 2,850 rupees per 100 kg at the
Kolhapur market in Maharashtra.
* The government is likely to announce incentives for raw
sugar production this week, dealers said.
GUAR SEED
Indian guar seed futures fell due to fresh supplies from the
new harvest, expectations of higher output and sluggish demand.
* The January contract finished down 1 percent at
4,430 rupees per 100 kg.
* Spot guar fell 56 rupees to 4,356 rupees per 100 kg at
Jodhpur, a key market in Rajasthan.
CHICKPEAS
Indian chana, or chickpea, futures edged up on expectations
of a pick-up in local demand, though large stocks and prospects
of a better crop weighed on sentiment.
* The January chana contract edged up 0.29 percent
to 3,075 rupees per 100 kg.
* Spot chana edged up 8 rupees to 2,938 rupees per 100 kg in
Delhi.
JEERA
Indian jeera futures rose on fresh export demand, though
expectations of higher production limited the upside.
* The actively traded jeera contract for March delivery
ended up 0.52 percent at 12,607.5 rupees per 100 kg.
* Spot jeera fell 17 rupees to 12,713 rupees per 100 kg in
Unjha, a key market in Gujarat state.
TURMERIC
Indian turmeric futures surged on concerns about the quality
of crop in top producer Andhra Pradesh due to excessive rains.
* The most-actively traded turmeric contract for April
delivery jumped 2.23 percent to 6,504 rupees per 100 kg.
* Spot turmeric jumped 123 rupees to 5,664 rupees per 100 kg
at Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anand Basu)