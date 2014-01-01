MUMBAI Jan 1 Indian soybean futures eased on Wednesday, following a similar trend overseas, while rapeseed rose on concerns cold wave in the northern part of the country could trim yield per hectare.

* The key January soybean contract ended down 0.38 percent at 3,804.50 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX).

* The January soyoil contract fell 0.33 percent to 695.80 rupees per 10 kg, while the rapeseed contract for January rose 0.62 percent to 3,543 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh state, soybeans fell 5 rupees to 3,885 rupees per 100 kg, while soyoil eased 0.95 rupee to 696.50 rupees per 10 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed rose 7 rupees to 3,650 rupees.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures edged higher on hopes the government would provide financial assistance to mills to produce raw sugar for exports, although sluggish demand due to cold wave capped the upside.

* The key January contract ended up 0.43 percent at 2,820 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Spot sugar was steady at 2,850 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra.

GUAR

Indian guar seed futures rose, tracking firm cues from the spot market and on hopes of a pick-up in demand from the food sector.

* The January contract ended up 3.95 percent at 4,605 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Spot guar rose 144 rupees to 4,500 rupees per 100 kg at Jodhpur, a key market in Rajasthan.

CHICKPEAS

Indian chana, or chickpea, futures rose on some improvement in local demand and on concerns over the crop in Madhya Pradesh, though sufficient stocks and prospects of a better crop capped the gains.

* The January chana contract advanced 0.98 percent to 3,105 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Spot chana rose 26 rupees to 2,964 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi.

SPICES

Indian jeera futures fell due to expanded area under cultivation and conducive weather that brightened the prospects of higher production and large stocks.

* The actively traded jeera contract for March delivery ended down 0.58 percent at 12,535 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Spot jeera rose 29 rupees to 12,742 rupees per 100 kg in Unjha, a key market in Gujarat state.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures ended almost steady as large carry forward stocks and approaching new season supplies offset concerns about the quality of crop in top producer Andhra Pradesh.

* The most-actively traded turmeric contract for April delivery edged down 0.06 percent to 6,612 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX. (Reporting by Meenaskhi Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)