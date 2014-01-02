MUMBAI, Jan 2 Indian rapeseed futures rose on
Thursday on concerns that falling temperatures in the northern
part of the country could trim yields per hectare, while soyoil
gained on an improvement in demand.
* Soybean erased early gains to end steady as demand was
muted from oil mills.
* The key February soybean contract closed up 0.1
percent at 3,756.50 rupees ($60.73) per 100 kg on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange.
* The February soyoil contract edged up 0.36 percent
to 691.5 rupees per 10 kg, while the rapeseed contract for
January rose 0.79 percent to 3,571 rupees per 100 kg.
* Cold wave conditions are prevailing in some parts of
Rajasthan, the top rapeseed producer, the weather department
said on Thursday.
* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh state,
soybeans were steady at 3,885 rupees per 100 kg, while soyoil
edged up 0.55 rupee to 697.05 rupees per 10 kg. At Jaipur in
Rajasthan, rapeseed rose 14 rupees to 3,664 rupees.
SUGAR
Indian sugar futures ended nearly flat as hopes the
government would provide financial assistance to mills to
produce raw sugar for exports offset a pick-up in cane crushing
in the top three producing states.
* The key January contract finished down 0.1 percent
at 2,817 rupees per 100 kg.
* Indian sugar mills produced 5.74 million tonnes of the
sweetener between Oct. 1 and Dec. 30, about 29 percent lower
year-on-year. Between Oct. 1 and Dec. 15, output was down 50
percent.
* Spot sugar was down 10 rupees per 100 kg to 2,840 rupees
per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra.
GUAR SEED
Indian guar seed futures erased early losses to end higher
on thin supplies in spot markets, though expectation of higher
production capped the upside.
* The January contract finished up 2.6 percent at
4,725 rupees per 100 kg.
* Spot guar edged up 2 rupees to 4,502 rupees per 100 kg at
Jodhpur, a key market in Rajasthan.
CHICKPEAS
Indian chana, or chickpea, futures fell on sluggish demand
and ample carry forward stocks.
* The January chana contract dropped 1 percent to
3,074 rupees per 100 kg.
* Spot chana fell 14 rupees to 2,950 rupees per 100 kg in
Delhi.
JEERA
Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures jumped to their highest
level in nearly two weeks on export demand, though large stocks
and expectations of higher production limited the upside.
* The actively traded jeera contract for March delivery
closed up 2.4 percent at 12,835 rupees per 100 kg, after
hitting a high of 12,947.50 rupees earlier in the day, a level
last seen on Dec. 23.
* Spot jeera rose 100 rupees to 12,842 rupees per 100 kg at
Unjha, a key market in Gujarat state.
TURMERIC
Indian turmeric futures edged down, weighed by large stocks
ahead of new season supplies.
* The most-actively traded turmeric contract for April
delivery fell 1.39 percent to 6,520 rupees per 100 kg.
* Spot turmeric rose 44 rupees to 5,708 rupees per 100 kg at
Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.
($1 = 61.8550 rupees)
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anand Basu)