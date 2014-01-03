MUMBAI Jan 3 Indian sugar futures fell on Friday to their lowest level in a week on sluggish demand and as the government delayed a decision on financial assistance to mills for production of raw sugar.

* The government was expected to announce sops for raw sugar production this week, but postponed it to Jan. 16, dealers said.

* The key January contract closed down 0.71 percent at 2,797 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange. It fell to 2,786 rupees earlier in the day, its lowest since Dec. 27.

* Spot sugar was up a rupee at 2,841 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra.

OILSEEDS

Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures eased following losses in the overseas market and weak export demand for soymeal, though a weaker rupee limited the downside.

* The key February soybean contract eased 0.31 percent to 3,745 rupees per 100 kg.

* The February soyoil contract fell 0.48 percent to 688.20 rupees per 10 kg, while the rapeseed contract for January dropped 0.42 percent to 3,556 rupees per 100 kg.

* Cold wave conditions are prevailing in some parts of Rajasthan, the top rapeseed producing state in India, the weather department said on Friday. Extreme cold weather for a prolonged period can trim rapeseed yields, dealers said.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh state, soybeans fell by 27 rupees to 3,858 rupees per 100 kg, while soyoil edged down 2.50 rupees to 694.55 rupees per 10 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed nudged a rupee up to 3,665 rupees.

GUAR SEED

Indian guar seed futures erased early losses to end higher on thin supplies, though expectations of higher output capped the upside.

* The January contract ended up 0.42 percent at 4,760 rupees per 100 kg.

* Industry experts expect guar seed production to be 2.5-2.7 million tonnes in 2013, up from about 2.2 million tonnes a year earlier.

* Spot guar rose 148 rupees to 4,650 rupees per 100 kg at Jodhpur, a key market in Rajasthan.

CHICKPEAS

Indian chana, or chickpeas, futures slipped due to large carry-forward stocks, prospects of higher production and slow local demand.

* The January chana contract dropped 0.49 percent to 3,059 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot chana was down 13 rupees at 2,937 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi.

JEERA

Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures fell, hurt by higher carry-forward stocks, expectations of higher production and sluggish demand.

* The key March contract dropped 0.88 percent to 12,722.5 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot jeera fell 53 rupees to 12,790 rupees per 100 kg at Unjha, a key market in Gujarat state.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures jumped to hit a contract high on firmness in the spot market due to new export orders.

* The most-actively traded turmeric contract for April delivery ended higher 3.7 percent at 6,762 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a contract high of 6,780 rupees earlier in the day.

* Spot turmeric rose 88 rupees to 5,796 rupees per 100 kg at Nizamabad. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)