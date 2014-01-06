MUMBAI Jan 6 Indian guar seed futures fell on Monday, hurt by arrivals from the new season harvest and expectations of higher output.

* The January contract ended down 0.21 percent at 4,665 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX). It fell more than 13 percent between Nov. 20 and Jan. 4.

* Spot guar fell 4.40 rupees to 4,617.50 rupees per 100 kg at Jodhpur, a key market in Rajasthan.

OILSEEDS

Indian rapeseed futures jumped to their highest in nearly two weeks as extreme cold weather in key producing areas raised doubts over production, while soyoil futures fell following losses in overseas palm oil.

* The rapeseed contract for January ended up 0.94 percent at 3,632 rupees per 100 kg, after rising to 3,647 rupees earlier in the day, the highest since Dec. 24.

* The key February soybean contract ended 0.50 percent lower at 3,713 rupees per 100 kg, while the February soyoil contract fell 0.66 percent to 679.35 rupees per 10 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh state, soybeans fell by 19 rupees to 3,820 rupees per 100 kg, while soyoil edged down 3.65 rupees to 689.35 rupees per 10 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed rose by 25.15 rupees to 3,700 rupees.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures fell to their lowest level in two weeks on subdued demand due to cold weather and as the government delayed a decision on financial assistance to mills for production of raw sugar.

* The key January contract ended down 0.29 percent at 2,789 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX, after falling to 2,775 rupees earlier in the day, the lowest level since Dec. 24.

* Spot sugar was down 1.55 rupees at 2,838.45 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra.

CHICKPEAS

Indian chana, or chickpea, futures fell, weighed by large carry-forward stocks, prospects of higher production and steady local demand.

* The January chana contract dropped 0.65 percent to end at 3,042 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot chana edged up 10.75 rupees to 2,938.90 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi.

* As of Jan. 2, farmers had planted pulses on 14.64 million hectares, up from 14.26 million hectares a year earlier, according to the farm ministry.

CUMIN SEEDS

Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures fell on Monday due to higher area under cultivation, expectations of increased production and subdued demand.

* The actively traded jeera contract for March delivery ended down 1.65 percent at 12,505 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX).

* Spot jeera fell 36.1 rupees to 12,730.5 rupees per 100 kg at Unjha, a key market in Gujarat state.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures dropped due to large stocks from the old crop, approaching supplies from the new season crop and lower-than-expected overseas demand.

* The most-actively traded turmeric contract for April delivery fell 0.29 percent to 6,838 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Spot turmeric rose 57.30 rupees to 5,853.10 rupees per 100 kg at Nizamabad on concerns about the quality of the crop in Andhra Pradesh. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)