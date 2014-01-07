MUMBAI Jan 7 Indian soybean and soyoil futures
dropped on Tuesday, following losses in overseas markets and as
export demand for soymeal from the country was weak due to
higher prices.
* Rapeseed futures treaded water as concerns over production
due to extreme cold weather offset a drop in edible oil prices.
* The key February soybean contract ended 1.19
percent lower at 3,689.50 rupees per 100 kg on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX).
* The February soyoil contract fell 0.91 percent to
end at 673.20 rupees per 10 kg, while the rapeseed contract for
January eased 0.69 percent to 3,607 rupees per 100 kg.
* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh state,
soybeans fell by 47 rupees to 3,773 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur
in Rajasthan, rapeseed eased 31.60 rupees to 3,668.40 rupees.
* Soyoil in Indore was 6.85 rupees lower at 682.50 rupees
per 10 kg.
TURMERIC
Indian turmeric futures rose due to firm leads from the spot
markets and export demand.
* The most-actively traded turmeric contract for April
delivery rose 0.20 percent to end at 6,852 rupees per
100 kg on the NCDEX.
* Spot turmeric rose 7.60 rupees to 5,860.70 rupees per 100
kg at Nizamabad on concerns about the quality of the crop in
Andhra Pradesh.
CUMIN SEEDS
Indian jeera, or cummin seed, futures hit a contract low on
Tuesday as increased area under cultivation and conducive
weather raised hopes of higher production.
* The actively traded jeera contract for March delivery
ended down 0.06 percent at 12,497.50 rupees per 100 kg
on the NCDEX.
* The contract hit a low of 12,270 rupees earlier in the
day, the weakest level since Dec. 3.
* Spot jeera fell 61.1 rupees to 12,669.5 rupees per 100 kg
at Unjha, a key market in Gujarat state.
SUGAR
Indian sugar futures fell to their lowest in nearly three
weeks on mounting supplies and sluggish demand due to the winter
season.
* The key February contract ended down 0.18 percent
at 2,760 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX, after falling to 2,753
rupees earlier in the day, the lowest level since Dec. 19.
* Spot sugar was down 12.80 rupees at 2,825.65 rupees per
100 kg at the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra.
GUAR
Indian guar seed futures jumped on lower-level buying,
supported by firm cues from the spot market due to buying by
stockists and demand from the food sector, though expectations
of higher output restricted the upside.
* The February contract ended up 3.80 percent at
4,915 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.
* Spot guar rose 32.5 rupees to 4,650 rupees per 100 kg at
Jodhpur, a key market in Rajasthan.
CHICK PEAS
Indian chana, or chickpea, futures fell due to weak spot
demand, higher carry-forward stocks and prospects of higher
production.
* The February chana contract dropped 1.39 percent
to 3,056 rupees per 100 kg.
* Spot chana fell 24.60 rupees to 2,914.30 rupees per 100 kg
in Delhi.
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)