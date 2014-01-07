MUMBAI Jan 7 Indian soybean and soyoil futures dropped on Tuesday, following losses in overseas markets and as export demand for soymeal from the country was weak due to higher prices.

* Rapeseed futures treaded water as concerns over production due to extreme cold weather offset a drop in edible oil prices.

* The key February soybean contract ended 1.19 percent lower at 3,689.50 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX).

* The February soyoil contract fell 0.91 percent to end at 673.20 rupees per 10 kg, while the rapeseed contract for January eased 0.69 percent to 3,607 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh state, soybeans fell by 47 rupees to 3,773 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed eased 31.60 rupees to 3,668.40 rupees.

* Soyoil in Indore was 6.85 rupees lower at 682.50 rupees per 10 kg.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures rose due to firm leads from the spot markets and export demand.

* The most-actively traded turmeric contract for April delivery rose 0.20 percent to end at 6,852 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Spot turmeric rose 7.60 rupees to 5,860.70 rupees per 100 kg at Nizamabad on concerns about the quality of the crop in Andhra Pradesh.

CUMIN SEEDS

Indian jeera, or cummin seed, futures hit a contract low on Tuesday as increased area under cultivation and conducive weather raised hopes of higher production.

* The actively traded jeera contract for March delivery ended down 0.06 percent at 12,497.50 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* The contract hit a low of 12,270 rupees earlier in the day, the weakest level since Dec. 3.

* Spot jeera fell 61.1 rupees to 12,669.5 rupees per 100 kg at Unjha, a key market in Gujarat state.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures fell to their lowest in nearly three weeks on mounting supplies and sluggish demand due to the winter season.

* The key February contract ended down 0.18 percent at 2,760 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX, after falling to 2,753 rupees earlier in the day, the lowest level since Dec. 19.

* Spot sugar was down 12.80 rupees at 2,825.65 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra.

GUAR

Indian guar seed futures jumped on lower-level buying, supported by firm cues from the spot market due to buying by stockists and demand from the food sector, though expectations of higher output restricted the upside.

* The February contract ended up 3.80 percent at 4,915 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Spot guar rose 32.5 rupees to 4,650 rupees per 100 kg at Jodhpur, a key market in Rajasthan.

CHICK PEAS

Indian chana, or chickpea, futures fell due to weak spot demand, higher carry-forward stocks and prospects of higher production.

* The February chana contract dropped 1.39 percent to 3,056 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot chana fell 24.60 rupees to 2,914.30 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)