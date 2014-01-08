MUMBAI, Jan 8 Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures ended higher on Wednesday due to improved spot demand and some fresh overseas inquiries outweighing increased area under cultivation and conducive weather for the crop. * The actively traded jeera contract for March delivery ended up 0.38 percent at 12,545 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX. * Spot jeera rose 13 rupees to 12,682 rupees per 100 kg at Unjha, a key market in Gujarat state. SUGAR Indian sugar futures fell to their lowest in more than two years on rising supplies, subdued demand from bulk buyers and as a drop in overseas prices made signing new export deals difficult. * The key February contract ended down 1.12 percent at 2,729 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX, after falling to 2,726 rupees earlier in the day, the lowest since Oct. 31, 2011. * Spot sugar rose 1 rupee to 2,826.65 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra. TURMERIC Indian turmeric futures ended weak on higher stocks from the old crop and approaching supplies from the new season crop amid subdued export demand. * The most-actively traded turmeric contract for April delivery fell 0.47 percent to 6,820 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX. * Spot turmeric rose 32.50 rupees to 5,893.20 rupees per 100 kg at Nizamabad on concerns about the quality of the crop in Andhra Pradesh state. OILSEEDS Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures were steady on Wednesday as lower-level buying driven by concerns about rapeseed production offset a drop in overseas markets and sluggish export demand for soymeal. * The key February soybean contract was 0.50 percent lower at 3,650.50 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX. * The February soyoil contract edged down 0.13 percent to 672.35 rupees per 10 kg, while the rapeseed contract for January ended 0.12 percent lower at 3,589 rupees per 100 kg. * At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh state, soybeans fell 16 rupees to 3,757 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed eased 17 rupees to 3,651 rupees. * Soyoil in Indore fell 1.10 rupees to 681.40 rupees per 10 grams. GUAR Indian guar seed futures jumped on improved buying from mills and stockists and demand from the food sector outweighing expectations of higher output. * Demand for guar gum, a by-product, is expected to rise at lower prices from the food sector, which uses it as a stabiliser, industry officials said. * The February contract ended up 2.85 percent at 5,055 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX. * Spot guar rose 250 rupees to 4,900 rupees per 100 kg at Jodhpur, a key market in Rajasthan. CHICKPEAS Indian chana, or chickpea, futures rose on concerns about yield from Madhya Pradesh state due to a cold wave. * The February chana contract rose 0.29 percent to end at 3,065 rupees per 100 kg. * Spot chana edged down 3.40 rupees to 2,910.90 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)