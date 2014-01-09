MUMBAI Jan 9 Indian guar seed futures rose on Thursday on lower-level buying and hopes of an increase in demand from the food sector outweighing prospects of higher production and supplies from the new season crop.

* The February contract ended up 3.17 percent at 5,215 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange.

* Spot guar fell 23 rupees to 4,877 rupees per 100 kg at Jodhpur, a key market in Rajasthan state.

OILSEEDS AND SOYOIL

Indian soybean and soyoil futures ended up slightly on expectations the government would raise import duty on refined palm oil to protect local refiners from cheaper overseas supplies, offsetting sluggish overseas demand for soymeal.

* The key February soybean contract ended up 0.12 percent at 3,655 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* The February soyoil contract edged up 0.48 percent to 675.60 rupees per 10 kg, while the rapeseed contract for January edged down 0.03 percent to 3,588 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh state, soybeans fell 18 rupees to 3,739 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed fell 35 rupees to 3,610 rupees.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures fell slightly following losses in overseas markets and on rising supplies due to the ongoing cane crushing.

* The key February contract ended down 0.11 percent at 2,726 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Spot sugar fell 19 rupees to 2,808 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra.

CHICKPEAS

Indian chana, or chickpea, futures edged down on lower-than-expected local demand, large carry-forward stocks and prospects of higher production.

* The February chana contract dropped 0.16 percent to 3,060 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot chana edged up 4 rupees to 2,915 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi.

SPICES

Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures fell on weak spot demand, prospects of higher production due to increased area under cultivation and favourable weather.

* The actively traded jeera contract for March delivery ended down 0.18 percent at 12,522.5 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Spot jeera fell 18 rupees to 12,664 rupees per 100 kg at Unjha, a key market in Gujarat state.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures fell on subdued exports and large carry-forward stocks, while approaching supplies from the new season crop also weighed on sentiment.

* The most-actively traded turmeric contract for April delivery fell 1.47 percent to 6,720 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Spot turmeric fell 50 rupees to 5,843 rupees per 100 kg at Unjha, a key market in Andhra Pradesh. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)