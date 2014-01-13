MUMBAI Jan 13 Indian soybean futures dropped on Monday to their lowest in nearly three months, while soyoil and rapeseed also fell on a strong rupee and a decline in overseas markets.

* The key February soybean contract ended 0.62 percent lower at 3,629.5 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, after falling to 3,592 rupees earlier in the day, the lowest since Oct. 22, 2013.

* The February soyoil contract fell 0.53 percent to 671.85 rupees per 10 kg, while the rapeseed contract for January ended down 0.30 percent at 3,584 rupees per 100 kg.

* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh state, soybeans fell 16 rupees to 3,702 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in Rajasthan, rapeseed eased 9 rupees to 3,565 rupees.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures rebounded on Monday from their lowest level in more than 27 months hit last week on bargain-buying, driven by expectations that the government will give incentives to mills to produce raw sugar for exports.

* The key February contract ended up 0.29 percent at 2,743 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX. It fell to 2,706 rupees last week, the lowest level since Sept. 29, 2011.

* Spot sugar fell 5 rupees at 2,810 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra.

GUAR

Indian guar seed futures fell due to expectations of higher production, large stocks and fresh supplies from the new season harvest.

* The February contract ended down 0.65 percent at 5,370 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* At Jodhpur, guar seed rose 175 rupees to 5,318 rupees per 100 kg.

CHICKPEAS

Indian chana, or chickpea, futures slipped due to higher stocks and prospects of increased production, though concerns about yield from top producer Madhya Pradesh state due to a cold wave restricted the downside.

* The February chana contract slipped 0.38 percent to 3,111 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot chana rose 25 rupees to 2,975 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi.

SPICES

Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures fell on higher acreage and prospects of increased production, though export demand limited the downside.

* The actively traded jeera contract for March delivery ended down 0.58 percent at 12,475 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Spot jeera rose 45 rupees to 12,702 rupees per 100 kg at Unjha.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures fell on large stocks, weak overseas demand and approaching supplies from the new season harvest, though concerns about yield in top-producer Andhra Pradesh state restricted the downside.

* The most-actively traded turmeric contract for April delivery fell 0.38 percent to 6,764 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)