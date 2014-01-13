MUMBAI Jan 13 Indian soybean futures dropped on
Monday to their lowest in nearly three months, while soyoil and
rapeseed also fell on a strong rupee and a decline in overseas
markets.
* The key February soybean contract ended 0.62
percent lower at 3,629.5 rupees per 100 kg on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, after falling to 3,592
rupees earlier in the day, the lowest since Oct. 22, 2013.
* The February soyoil contract fell 0.53 percent to
671.85 rupees per 10 kg, while the rapeseed contract for January
ended down 0.30 percent at 3,584 rupees per 100 kg.
* At the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh state,
soybeans fell 16 rupees to 3,702 rupees per 100 kg. At Jaipur in
Rajasthan, rapeseed eased 9 rupees to 3,565 rupees.
SUGAR
Indian sugar futures rebounded on Monday from their lowest
level in more than 27 months hit last week on bargain-buying,
driven by expectations that the government will give incentives
to mills to produce raw sugar for exports.
* The key February contract ended up 0.29 percent at
2,743 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX. It fell to 2,706 rupees
last week, the lowest level since Sept. 29, 2011.
* Spot sugar fell 5 rupees at 2,810 rupees per 100 kg at the
Kolhapur market in Maharashtra.
GUAR
Indian guar seed futures fell due to expectations of higher
production, large stocks and fresh supplies from the new season
harvest.
* The February contract ended down 0.65 percent at
5,370 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.
* At Jodhpur, guar seed rose 175 rupees to 5,318 rupees per
100 kg.
CHICKPEAS
Indian chana, or chickpea, futures slipped due to higher
stocks and prospects of increased production, though concerns
about yield from top producer Madhya Pradesh state due to a cold
wave restricted the downside.
* The February chana contract slipped 0.38 percent
to 3,111 rupees per 100 kg.
* Spot chana rose 25 rupees to 2,975 rupees per 100 kg in
Delhi.
SPICES
Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures fell on higher acreage
and prospects of increased production, though export demand
limited the downside.
* The actively traded jeera contract for March delivery
ended down 0.58 percent at 12,475 rupees per 100 kg on
the NCDEX.
* Spot jeera rose 45 rupees to 12,702 rupees per 100 kg at
Unjha.
TURMERIC
Indian turmeric futures fell on large stocks, weak overseas
demand and approaching supplies from the new season harvest,
though concerns about yield in top-producer Andhra Pradesh state
restricted the downside.
* The most-actively traded turmeric contract for April
delivery fell 0.38 percent to 6,764 rupees per 100 kg on
the NCDEX.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)