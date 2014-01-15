MUMBAI Jan 15 Indian soybean futures ended up on Wednesday, tracking gains in overseas prices and on dwindling supplies in local spot markets.

* Soyoil and rapeseed also rose on firmness in overseas markets and concerns over rapeseed production due to a cold wave.

* The key February soybean contract ended up 2.15 percent at 3,707.5 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange.

* The February soyoil contract rose 1 percent to 678.60 rupees per 10 kg, while the rapeseed contract for April ended up 0.53 percent at 3,412 rupees per 100 kg.

* Soybeans jumped 54 rupees to 3,756 rupees per 100 kg at the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh state. Rapeseed rose 27 rupees to 3,592 rupees at Jaipur in Rajasthan.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures rose on expectation the government would give incentives to mills to produce raw sugar for exports.

* The key February contract ended up 0.33 percent at 2,752 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX. It rose to 2,758 rupees earlier in the day, the highest level since Jan. 8.

* Spot sugar fell 10 rupees to 2,800 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra.

GUAR

Indian guar seed futures fell due to fresh supplies from the new-season crop, estimates of higher production and large stocks.

* However, lower-than-expected arrivals and hopes of a rise in demand from the food sector restricted the upside.

* The February contract ended down 1.21 percent at 5,305 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* At Jodhpur, guar seed fell 68 rupees to 5,250 rupees per 100 kg.

CHICKPEAS

Indian chana, or chickpea, futures rose on concerns about the yield from top producer Madhya Pradesh state due to a cold wave and on improvement in local demand.

* The February chana contract rose 0.61 percent to 3,130 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot chana edged up 25 rupees to 3,000 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi.

SPICES

Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures rose due to fresh export inquiries, though higher area under cultivation and prospects of increased production capped gains.

* The actively traded jeera contract for March delivery ended up 0.54 percent at 12,542.5 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Spot jeera fell 70 rupees to 12,632 rupees per 100 kg at Unjha.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures rose due to concerns about yield in top-producer Andhra Pradesh state, though higher carry-forward stocks and supplies from the new-season harvest weighed on sentiment.

* The most-actively traded turmeric contract for April delivery rose 0.24 percent to 6,780 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)