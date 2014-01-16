MUMBAI Jan 16 Indian soybean futures rose for a second straight day on Thursday on dwindling supplies in spot markets and gains in the U.S. market, though moderate demand from oil mills capped the upside.

* Soyoil and rapeseed futures ended steady amid concerns over rapeseed production due to a cold wave in key producing areas.

* The key February soybean contract ended higher 0.26 percent at 3,717 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange.

* The February soyoil contract eased 0.08 percent to 678.05 rupees per 10 kg, while the rapeseed contract for April ended down 0.15 percent at 3,407 rupees per 100 kg.

* Soybeans rose 35 rupees to 3,791 rupees per 100 kg at the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh state. Rapeseed rose 15 rupees to 3,607 rupees at Jaipur in Rajasthan.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures edged higher to their highest level in a week on a drop in production and on expectations of export incentives for mills to produce raw sugar for exports.

* The key February contract ended up 0.22 percent at 2,758 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX. It rose to 2,767 rupees earlier in the day, the highest level since Jan. 6.

* Spot sugar fell 13 rupees to 2,787 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra.

GUAR

Indian guar seed futures fell, weighed by expectations of higher production from an expanded area under cultivation, fresh supplies from the new season crop and large stocks.

* The February contract ended down 3.11 percent at 5,140 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* At Jodhpur, guar seed fell 72 rupees to 5,178 rupees per 100 kg.

CHICKPEAS

Indian chana, or chickpea, futures fell due to large stocks and higher area under cultivation, though concerns about yield from top producer Madhya Pradesh state restricted the downside.

* The February chana contract fell 0.86 percent to 3,103 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot chana rose 20 rupees to 3,020 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi.

SPICES

Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures ended steady due to a higher area under cultivation and prospects of increased production though export demand and some local buying in the spot market limited the downside.

* The actively traded jeera contract for March delivery ended almost steady at 12,545 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Spot jeera rose 42 rupees to 12,674 rupees per 100 kg at Unjha.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures fell due to large carry-forward stocks and supplies from the new-season harvest.

* The most-actively traded turmeric contract for April delivery fell 0.47 percent to 6,748 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* At Nizamabad, spot turmeric was offered at 5,905 rupees per 100 kg as compared with 5,840 rupees on Jan. 10.

