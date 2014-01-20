MUMBAI Jan 20 Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures ended up 2 percent on Monday, supported by overseas and local demand, though increased acreage and prospects of higher production capped the upside.

* The actively traded jeera contract for March delivery ended up 1.98 percent at 12,757.50 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX).

* Spot jeera rose 15.9 rupees to 12,680 rupees per 100 kg at Unjha, a key market in Gujarat state.

GUAR

Indian guar seed futures rose on expectation of a pick-up in stockists' demand and buying from the food sector.

* The February contract ended up 0.7 percent at 5,340 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Guar seed rose 44.10 rupees to 5,244.10 rupees per 100 kg at Jodhpur, a key market in Rajasthan.

CHICK PEAS

* Indian chana, or chickpea, futures slipped due to subdued local demand amid higher carry-forward stocks and increased area under cultivation.

* The February chana contract fell 0.33 percent to 3,065 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot chana fell 16.95 rupees to 2,983.05 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi.

* As of Jan. 16, farmers had planted pulses on 15.62 million hectares, up from 14.93 million hectares in the same period a year earlier, according to the farm ministry.

OILSEEDS

Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures rose taking cues from global markets, while spot prices were up on poor supplies of locally-grown oilseed crops such as rapeseed.

* The key February soybean contract ended up 1.31 percent at 3,748 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* The February soyoil contract rose 0.65 percent to 677.55 rupees per 10 kg, while the rapeseed contract for April ended up 0.35 percent at 3,419 rupees per 100 kg.

* Soybeans rose 17 rupees to 3,827 rupees per 100 kg at the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh state, while soyoil rose 1.65 rupees to 690.85 rupees per 10 kg. Rapeseed rose 15.85 rupees to 3,627.65 rupees at Jaipur in Rajasthan.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures rose, tracking firm cues from the spot market, but supplies from the early-sown crop and higher carry-forward stocks limited the upside.

* Supplies from the new season harvest have started coming into local markets in small quantities, spot traders said.

* The most-actively traded turmeric contract for April delivery ended up 0.21 percent at 6,732 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* At Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh state, spot turmeric rose 61.5 rupees to 5,937.5 rupees per 100 kg.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures fell as the new cane crushing season has swelled supplies when mills are saddled with mammoth stocks of the sweetener.

* The key February contract ended down 0.54 percent at 2,743 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Spot sugar was up 0.05 rupee at 2,770.35 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)