MUMBAI Jan 23 Indian soybean futures rose on Thursday due to buying support, following cues from overseas markets, and tight supplies in local markets.

* The key February soybean contract ended up 1.76 percent at 3,819 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX).

* The soyoil March contract rose 0.48 percent to 676.10 rupees per 10 kg. The rapeseed contract for April ended up 0.26 percent at 3,415 rupees per 100 kg.

* Soybeans rose 121 rupees to 3,963 rupees per 100 kg at the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh, while soyoil gained 2.55 rupees to 699.10 rupees per 10 kg. Rapeseed rose 15.10 rupees to 3,600 rupees at Jaipur in Rajasthan.

GUAR

Indian guar seed futures fell due to supplies from the new season crop and expectations of higher output.

* The February contract ended down 3.51 percent at 5,080 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* At Jodhpur, a key market in Rajasthan, guar seeds fell 83.20 rupees to 5,126 rupees per 100 kg.

CHICK PEAS

Indian chana, or chickpea, futures fell due to large carry-forward stocks and higher area under cultivation, though concerns about the yield from top producer Madhya Pradesh state restricted the downside.

* The February chana contract fell 0.46 percent to 3,037 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot chana rose 15.10 rupees to 2,941.15 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures rose to their highest intra-day permissible limit on concerns about the yield due to rains, and some fresh overseas inquiries.

* The most-actively traded turmeric contract for April delivery ended up 2.4 percent at 6,922 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* At Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh state, spot turmeric rose 66.60 rupees to 5,963 rupees per 100 kg.

CUMIN SEEDS

Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures ended lower due to large stocks and prospects of increased output due to higher acreage.

* The actively traded jeera contract for March delivery ended down 0.38 percent at 12,592.50 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Spot jeera fell 73.3 rupees to 12,670.5 rupees per 100 kg at Unjha, key market in Gujarat.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures dropped on rising supplies of new-season sugar, exacerbating the problems of mills grappling with massive stocks of the sweetener.

* The key February contract ended down 0.73 percent at 2,712 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* Spot sugar was lower 7.95 rupees at 2,740.85 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)