MUMBAI Jan 27 Indian rapeseed and soyoil futures eased on Monday, following a correction in overseas edible oil prices and sluggish demand in local spot markets, while soybeans rose on thin supplies.

* Malaysian palm oil futures fell to their lowest in nearly two weeks on Monday as a fall in global shares curbed appetite for risky assets, but weak local currency reined in losses.

* The key February soybean contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange closed up 0.4 percent at 3,878 rupees per 100 kg.

* A weaker rupee makes edible oil imports expensive but raises returns of oilmeal exporters. The rupee fell on Monday.

* The February soyoil contract fell 0.37 percent to 686.7 rupees per 10 kg, while the rapeseed contract for April dropped 0.88 percent to 3,381 rupees per 100 kg.

* Soybeans rose 6 rupees to 4,011 rupees per 100 kg at the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh state, while soyoil eased by 2.40 rupees to 698.25 rupees per 10 kg. Rapeseed fell 36 rupees to 3,548 rupees in Jaipur in Rajasthan state.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures fell on sluggish demand and higher supplies due to ongoing cane crushing.

* The key March contract closed down 1.03 percent at 2,685 rupees per 100 kg.

* India started the new sugar marketing year on Oct. 1 with stocks of 8.8 million tonnes. It is expected to produce 25 million tonnes this year against a demand of 23 million tonnes.

* Spot sugar nudged up 2 rupees to 2,726 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures rose due to lower arrivals in the southern states Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu following lower production and some fresh overseas inquiries.

* The most-actively traded turmeric contract for April delivery finished up 0.43 percent at 6,994 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot turmeric jumped 39 rupees to 6,126 rupees per 100 kg at Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh state.

CUMIN SEEDS

Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures edged lower, pressured by large stocks and prospects of higher production.

* The actively traded jeera contract for March delivery closed 0.88 percent lower at 12,450 rupees per 100 kg.

* Jeera is a winter crop sown from October. Farmers mainly depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing. Supplies from the new season crop are expected to hit the market from mid-February.

* Spot jeera eased 4 rupees to 12,665 rupees per 100 kg at Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.

GUAR SEED

Indian guar seed futures rose on good demand, though an estimated rise in the output capped the upside.

* The February contract ended up 1.58 percent at 5,145 rupees per 100 kg.

* At Jodhpur, a key market in Rajasthan, guar seeds rose by 45 rupees to 5,045 rupees per 100 kg.

CHICKPEAS

Indian chana, or chickpea, futures fell due to large carry-forward stocks and higher area under cultivation, though concerns about the yield from top producer Madhya Pradesh state restricted the downside.

* The February chana contract eased 0.1 percent to 3,012 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot chana nudged up a rupee to 2,963 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anand Basu)