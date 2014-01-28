MUMBAI Jan 28 Indian oilseeds and soyoil futures fell on Tuesday, on a strong rupee, a drop in overseas edible oil prices and sluggish demand in local spot markets.

* The key February soybean contract closed down 1.12 percent at 3,834.5 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange.

* A stronger rupee makes edible oil imports cheaper but trims returns of oilmeal exporters. The rupee rose on Tuesday.

* The February soyoil contract eased 0.42 percent to 683.8 rupees per 10 kg, while the rapeseed contract for April finished 0.5 percent lower at 3,364 rupees per 100 kg.

* Soybeans fell 33 rupees to 3,978 rupees per 100 kg at the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh state, while soyoil eased by 2.95 rupees to 695.30 rupees per 10 kg. Rapeseed dropped 27 rupees to 3,521 rupees in Jaipur in Rajasthan state.

GUAR SEED

Indian guar seed futures ended steady as good demand in spot markets offset a rise in supplies from the new season crop.

* The February contract finished up 0.1 percent at 5,150 rupees per 100 kg.

* Guar seed rose by 59 rupees to 5,104 rupees per 100 kg in the Jodhpur spot market in Rajasthan.

CHICKPEAS

Indian chana, or chickpea, futures fell to their lowest level in more than five weeks on ample carry-forward stocks and sluggish demand.

* The February chana contract dropped 1.7 percent to 2,961 rupees per 100 kg, after falling to 2,936 rupees earlier in the day, the lowest level since Dec. 20.

* Spot chana eased 18 rupees to 2,945 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures closed steady as hopes the government will provide incentives for raw sugar production offset ample supplies and weak demand.

* The key March contract edged up 0.11 percent at 2,688 rupees per 100 kg.

* To cut down stocks of sugar, India will consider providing incentives for production of raw sugar up to 4 million tonnes for exports.

* Spot sugar dropped by 23 rupees to 2,703 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures jumped on thin supplies amid good export demand.

* The most-actively traded turmeric contract for April delivery finished up 2.3 percent at 7,156 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot turmeric jumped 76 rupees to 6,202 rupees per 100 kg at Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh state.

CUMIN SEEDS

Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures edged lower, pressured by large stocks and prospects of higher production.

* The actively traded jeera contract for March delivery closed 0.18 percent lower at 12,427.5 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot jeera fell 49 rupees to 12,616 rupees per 100 kg at Unjha, a key market in Gujarat. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)