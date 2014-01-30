MUMBAI Jan 30 Indian sugar futures dropped on Thursday to hit their lowest level in two-and-a-half years as the government deferred a decision on providing financial assistance to mills for raw sugar production.

* The key March contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange closed down 1.12 percent at 2,637 rupees per 100 kg. It fell to 2,630 rupees earlier in the day, the lowest level since June 22, 2011.

* India started the new sugar marketing year on Oct. 1 with stocks of 8.8 million tonnes. It is expected to produce 25 million tonnes this year against a demand of 23 million tonnes.

* Spot sugar rose by 10 rupees to 2,700 rupees per 100 kg at the Kolhapur market in Maharashtra.

OILSEEDS AND SOYOIL

Indian soybean and soyoil futures edged higher on a weaker rupee and as edible oil prices rose overseas.

* Rapeseed futures eased on a likely rise in production due to higher acreage and conducive weather.

* Malaysian palm oil futures ended in positive territory for the second successive day on Thursday.

* The key March soybean contract finished up 1 percent at 3,781 rupees per 100 kg.

* A weaker rupee makes edible oil imports expensive but raises returns of oilmeal exporters. The rupee fell on Thursday.

* The March soyoil contract rose 0.13 percent to 670.65 rupees per 10 kg, while the rapeseed contract for April eased 0.62 percent to 3,348 rupees per 100 kg.

* Soybeans rose 20 rupees to 3,990 rupees per 100 kg at the Indore spot market in Madhya Pradesh state, while soyoil edged down by 0.45 rupee to 692.55 rupees per 10 kg. Rapeseed eased 8 rupees to 3,486 rupees in Jaipur in Rajasthan state.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures eased on profit-taking after hitting a contract high on thin supplies.

* The key April contract ended down 0.14 percent at 7,340 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a contract high of 7,496 rupees earlier in the day.

* Spot turmeric ended flat at 6,347.80 rupees per 100 kg at Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh state.

CUMIN SEEDS

Indian jeera, or cumin seed, futures edged lower, to hit a contract low, pressured by large stocks and prospects of higher production.

* The actively traded March contract closed 1.42 percent lower at 12,187.5 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a contract low of 12,130.

* Spot jeera was 78.7 rupee lower at 12,562.5 rupees per 100 kg at Unjha, a key market in Gujarat.

GUAR SEED

Indian guar seed futures eased on a rise in supplies from the new season crop.

* The February contract finished down 1.27 percent at 5,065 rupees per 100 kg.

* Guar seed rose by 56 rupees to 5,100 rupees per 100 kg in the Jodhpur spot market in Rajasthan.

CHICKPEAS

Indian chana, or chickpea, futures hit a contract low on ample carry-forward stocks and sluggish demand.

* The February chana contract dropped 2.17 percent to 2,889 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a contract low of 2,878 rupees earlier in the day.

* Spot chana fell 20 rupees to 2,902 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav and Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)