MUMBAI Feb 4 Sugar futures are expected to open
stronger on Wednesday on expectation that the government will
give incentives for raw sugar production, while guar seed is
likely to trade higher after snapping a five-day losing streak
on Tuesday on bargain-buying.
SUGAR
Expectation of incentives for raw sugar production and a
drop in output between Oct. 1 and Jan. 31 are likely to help
sugar futures open higher on Wednesday.
* The federal cabinet will decide on incentives for raw
sugar production on Tuesday, Farm Minister Sharad Pawar told
reporters.
* Indian sugar mills produced 11.54 million tonnes of the
sweetener between Oct. 1 and Jan. 31, nearly 17 percent lower
than a year earlier.
* "The trend will depend on how much subsidy the government
is going to declare on raw sugar. Incentives for the production
of raw sugar will arrest the downtrend in the local market,"
said Mukesh Kuwadia, the secretary of Bombay Sugar Merchants
Association.
* The key March contract ended up 0.82 percent at
2,699 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and
Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX). It fell to 2,630 rupees on Jan.
30, the lowest level since June 22, 2011.
OILSEEDS
Rapeseed futures bounced back from a contract low hit
earlier in the day on short-covering, outweighing expectation of
higher production in India and conducive weather.
* Soybean futures edged up and are expected to open steady
on Wednesday due to thin supplies from the new season crop.
* "Soybeans look to open steady to firm on Wednesday as
supplies from the new season crop are thin but the trend in
rapeseed is weak because production is expected higher," said
Faiyaz Hudani, associate vice-president, research, at Kotak
Commodity Services Ltd.
* The key April rapeseed contract rose 0.30 percent
to 3,297 rupees per 100 kg. It had hit a contract low of 3,281
rupees earlier in the day, a level last seen on Aug. 14, 2013.
* The key March soybean contract ended up 1.21
percent at 3,832.5 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX, while the
March soyoil contract finished up 0.09 percent at 667.05
rupees per 10 kg.
GUAR
Guar seed futures snapped five days of losses on
bargain-buying and are likely to rise further in the next
trading session with expectation of a rise in demand from the
food sector offsetting estimates of higher production.
* The March contract ended up 2.63 percent at 4,880
rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX. The contract has lost more than
6 percent since the close on Jan. 28.
JEERA
Cumin seed, or jeera, futures bounced back after hitting a
contract low earlier in the day as export demand offset large
stocks and on prospects of higher production due to larger
acreage.
* The actively traded jeera contract for March delivery
ended up 0.04 percent at 11,832.5 rupees per 100 kg on
the NCDEX, after hitting a contract low of 11,675 rupees, a
level last seen on April 17, 2012.
CHICKPEAS
Chana, or chickpea, futures ended higher on some
value-buying after falling to a contract low in the previous
session, though large carry-forward stocks and higher area under
cultivation are seen weighing on sentiment in the next trading
session.
* The April chana contract ended up 0.97 percent at
3,012 rupees per 100 kg. It had fallen to 2,976 rupees on
Tuesday.
TURMERIC
Turmeric futures ended higher on fresh overseas demand and
some concern about the quality of new supplies due to excessive
rains during harvesting.
* Analysts expect turmeric futures to continue to trade
stronger on Wednesday as well.
* The most-actively traded turmeric contract for April
delivery ended up 1.06 percent at 7,420 rupees per 100
kg on the NCDEX.
Closing prices on Tuesday:
Contract closing price Pct chg
(Rupees per 100 kg)
Wheat (March) 1,581 - 0.19
Maize (Feb) 1,184 unchanged
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)