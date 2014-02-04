MUMBAI Feb 4 Sugar futures are expected to open stronger on Wednesday on expectation that the government will give incentives for raw sugar production, while guar seed is likely to trade higher after snapping a five-day losing streak on Tuesday on bargain-buying.

SUGAR

Expectation of incentives for raw sugar production and a drop in output between Oct. 1 and Jan. 31 are likely to help sugar futures open higher on Wednesday.

* The federal cabinet will decide on incentives for raw sugar production on Tuesday, Farm Minister Sharad Pawar told reporters.

* Indian sugar mills produced 11.54 million tonnes of the sweetener between Oct. 1 and Jan. 31, nearly 17 percent lower than a year earlier.

* "The trend will depend on how much subsidy the government is going to declare on raw sugar. Incentives for the production of raw sugar will arrest the downtrend in the local market," said Mukesh Kuwadia, the secretary of Bombay Sugar Merchants Association.

* The key March contract ended up 0.82 percent at 2,699 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX). It fell to 2,630 rupees on Jan. 30, the lowest level since June 22, 2011.

OILSEEDS

Rapeseed futures bounced back from a contract low hit earlier in the day on short-covering, outweighing expectation of higher production in India and conducive weather.

* Soybean futures edged up and are expected to open steady on Wednesday due to thin supplies from the new season crop.

* "Soybeans look to open steady to firm on Wednesday as supplies from the new season crop are thin but the trend in rapeseed is weak because production is expected higher," said Faiyaz Hudani, associate vice-president, research, at Kotak Commodity Services Ltd.

* The key April rapeseed contract rose 0.30 percent to 3,297 rupees per 100 kg. It had hit a contract low of 3,281 rupees earlier in the day, a level last seen on Aug. 14, 2013.

* The key March soybean contract ended up 1.21 percent at 3,832.5 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX, while the March soyoil contract finished up 0.09 percent at 667.05 rupees per 10 kg.

GUAR

Guar seed futures snapped five days of losses on bargain-buying and are likely to rise further in the next trading session with expectation of a rise in demand from the food sector offsetting estimates of higher production.

* The March contract ended up 2.63 percent at 4,880 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX. The contract has lost more than 6 percent since the close on Jan. 28.

JEERA

Cumin seed, or jeera, futures bounced back after hitting a contract low earlier in the day as export demand offset large stocks and on prospects of higher production due to larger acreage.

* The actively traded jeera contract for March delivery ended up 0.04 percent at 11,832.5 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX, after hitting a contract low of 11,675 rupees, a level last seen on April 17, 2012.

CHICKPEAS

Chana, or chickpea, futures ended higher on some value-buying after falling to a contract low in the previous session, though large carry-forward stocks and higher area under cultivation are seen weighing on sentiment in the next trading session.

* The April chana contract ended up 0.97 percent at 3,012 rupees per 100 kg. It had fallen to 2,976 rupees on Tuesday.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures ended higher on fresh overseas demand and some concern about the quality of new supplies due to excessive rains during harvesting.

* Analysts expect turmeric futures to continue to trade stronger on Wednesday as well.

* The most-actively traded turmeric contract for April delivery ended up 1.06 percent at 7,420 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

Closing prices on Tuesday:

Contract closing price Pct chg

(Rupees per 100 kg)

Wheat (March) 1,581 - 0.19

Maize (Feb) 1,184 unchanged (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)