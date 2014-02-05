MUMBAI Feb 5 India's sugar futures ended up on Wednesday and are expected to open steady in the next session on hopes that the government will finally approve a package of incentives for raw sugar production which could help exports.

Turmeric futures hit a contract high on worries that heavy rains might have damaged the crop, but later eased back on profit-taking, which could continue on Thursday, said analysts.

SUGAR

* India's federal cabinet could take a call on Thursday on giving incentives to mills for raw sugar production after deferring it on Tuesday.

* Sugar futures are expected to open steady on Thursday on hopes of incentives for raw sugar production, and a drop in output.

* Indian sugar mills produced 11.54 million tonnes of the sweetener between Oct. 1 and Jan. 31, nearly 17 percent lower than a year earlier.

* The key March contract ended up 0.15 percent at 2,703 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX). It fell to 2,630 rupees on Jan. 30, the lowest level since June 22, 2011.

TURMERIC

* The most-actively traded turmeric contract for April delivery hit its contract high of 7,528 rupees a kg, a level previously touched on July 27, 2011, but ended down 1.80 percent as traders booked profit.

* While worries over crop quality pushed the contract higher, piles of stocks and expectations of heavy volumes from the new season crop weighed on sentiment later in the session.

* Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh, received 10,000-12,000 bags (70 kg each) of turmeric from the new season crop, spot traders said.

* "It may open weak on Thursday as new season supply has started but concern about the yield and quality of the crop may help some recovery towards the end of trade," said Sudha Acharya, an analyst with Kotak Commodities.

GUAR

Guar seed futures ended weak and are seen trading on a bearish note on Thursday due to higher production, large carry-forward stocks and new season supply.

* The March contract ended down 3.48 percent at 4,710 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX. The contract has lost more than 13 percent since the close on Jan. 13.

OILSEEDS

Oilseeds and soyoil futures ended higher, tracking bullish cues from the international market while thin supplies from the new season soybean crop also supported gains.

* Soybean futures are seen opening up on Thursday but increased land under rapeseed cultivation and prospects of better crop may weigh on rapeseed futures, analysts said.

* Chicago soy rose to its highest in nearly three weeks on Wednesday, gaining for a fifth consecutive session as strong demand for U.S. cargoes and dryness in Brazil continued to buoy the market.

* The key March soybean contract ended up 1.26 percent at 3,881 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX, while the March soyoil contract finished up 0.61 percent at 671.15 rupees per 10 kg.

* The key April rapeseed contract rose 0.12 percent at 3,301 rupees per 100 kg.

CHICKPEAS

Chana, or chickpea, futures ended lower due to supplies from the new season crop and higher carry-forward stocks. Increased area under cultivation raising hopes of higher crop also added to the downside.

* Analysts expect chana to trade sideways to down on Thursday, mostly in a range of 2,960-3,045 rupees per 100 kg.

* The April chana contract ended down 0.20 percent at 3,006 rupees per 100 kg.

JEERA

Cumin seed, or jeera, futures rose on overseas demand though the trend still remains rangebound to weak due to new season supply and prospects of higher production.

* The actively traded jeera contract for March delivery ended up 0.53 percent at 11,895 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

Closing prices on Wednesday:

Contract closing price Pct chg

(Rupees per 100 kg)

Wheat (March) 1,607 + 1.64

Maize (Feb) 1,176 -0.67

(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)