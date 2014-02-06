MUMBAI Feb 6 India's sugar futures ended higher
on Thursday and could extend gains on Friday on hopes of
incentives for raw sugar production that could help exports,
while turmeric futures fell nearly 4 percent, the maximum
intra-day permissible lower limit, and may continue to trade
weak on mounting stocks and fresh supplies.
SUGAR
India's sugar futures ended higher and are likely to extend
gains on Friday on continued hopes of government incentives. The
federal cabinet might take a decision on providing incentives in
a meeting on Thursday night.
* The key March contract ended up 0.11 percent at
2,706 rupees per 100 kg. It fell to 2,630 rupees on Jan. 30, the
lowest level since June 22, 2011.
TURMERIC
Turmeric futures fell as supplies from the new-season crop
and large carry-forward stocks led to profit-taking by traders.
* The most-actively traded turmeric contract for April
delivery ended down 3.48 percent at 7,032 rupees per 100
kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX)
* On Wednesday, it had hit a contract high of 7,528 rupees a
kg, a level previously touched on July 27, 2011.
* "Supplies from the new-season crop are expected to
increase in coming days which would further pressurise local
prices," said Suresh Chowdhary, a trader from Nizamabad, a key
market in Andhra Pradesh.
* The Nizamabad market has been receiving around
10,000-12,000 bags (70 kg each) of turmeric from the new-season
crop daily, spot traders said.
* Worries over crop quality due to excessive rains in Andhra
Pradesh, the top producing state, could prevent a major
downside, analysts said.
OILSEEDS
Soybean futures slipped on weak exports of soymeal that
offset slack local supplies from the new-season crop while firm
cues from the international market aided the upside in soyoil
and rapeseed.
* India's soymeal exports in January fell 41.29 percent to
364,443 tonnes over the same period a year ago on lower soybean
arrivals, according to a statement released by industry group
Soybean Processors Association of India (SOPA) on Thursday.
* The Solvent Extractors' Association (SEA) of India, a
leading trade body, will release its estimates for January
oilmeal exports on Friday, it said in a statement.
* "Weak export demand for soymeal may keep soybean prices
under pressure. But any sharp downside is unlikely because local
supplies are very thin," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst
with Inditrade Derivatives and Commodities.
* Soyoil and rapeseed futures are likely to open up on
Friday but higher acreage under rapeseed could cap gains,
analysts said.
* Malaysian palm oil futures ended higher on Thursday on
prospects of seasonally lower output of the tropical oil as well
as a dry spell in soy-growing Brazil that would potentially
squeeze global edible oil supplies.
* The key March soybean contract edged down 0.15
percent at 3,875 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX, while the March
soyoil contract finished up 1.03 percent at 678.05
rupees per 10 kg.
* The key April rapeseed contract rose 0.64 percent
at 3,322 rupees per 100 kg.
CHICKPEAS
Chana, or chickpea, futures ended weak, weighed by
new-season supplies, higher carry-forward stocks and sluggish
local demand.
* The April chana contract ended down 0.10 percent
at 3,003 rupees per 100 kg and is expected to open on a sluggish
note on Friday.
GUAR
Guar seed futures inched down on Thursday and may open weak
on Friday on higher output, large carry-forward stocks and fresh
supply.
* The March contract ended down 0.11 percent at
4,680 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.
JEERA
Cumin seed, or jeera, futures closed weak as arrivals from
the new-season crop are expected to gain pace in the following
weeks and on prospects of higher production.
* The actively-traded jeera contract for March delivery
ended down 0.42 percent at 11,845 rupees per 100 kg on
the NCDEX.
Closing prices on Thursday:
Contract closing price Pct chg
(Rupees per 100 kg)
Wheat (March) 1,612 + 0.31
Maize (Feb) 1,173 - 0.25
