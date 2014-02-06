MUMBAI Feb 6 India's sugar futures ended higher on Thursday and could extend gains on Friday on hopes of incentives for raw sugar production that could help exports, while turmeric futures fell nearly 4 percent, the maximum intra-day permissible lower limit, and may continue to trade weak on mounting stocks and fresh supplies.

SUGAR

India's sugar futures ended higher and are likely to extend gains on Friday on continued hopes of government incentives. The federal cabinet might take a decision on providing incentives in a meeting on Thursday night.

* The key March contract ended up 0.11 percent at 2,706 rupees per 100 kg. It fell to 2,630 rupees on Jan. 30, the lowest level since June 22, 2011.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures fell as supplies from the new-season crop and large carry-forward stocks led to profit-taking by traders.

* The most-actively traded turmeric contract for April delivery ended down 3.48 percent at 7,032 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX)

* On Wednesday, it had hit a contract high of 7,528 rupees a kg, a level previously touched on July 27, 2011.

* "Supplies from the new-season crop are expected to increase in coming days which would further pressurise local prices," said Suresh Chowdhary, a trader from Nizamabad, a key market in Andhra Pradesh.

* The Nizamabad market has been receiving around 10,000-12,000 bags (70 kg each) of turmeric from the new-season crop daily, spot traders said.

* Worries over crop quality due to excessive rains in Andhra Pradesh, the top producing state, could prevent a major downside, analysts said.

OILSEEDS

Soybean futures slipped on weak exports of soymeal that offset slack local supplies from the new-season crop while firm cues from the international market aided the upside in soyoil and rapeseed.

* India's soymeal exports in January fell 41.29 percent to 364,443 tonnes over the same period a year ago on lower soybean arrivals, according to a statement released by industry group Soybean Processors Association of India (SOPA) on Thursday.

* The Solvent Extractors' Association (SEA) of India, a leading trade body, will release its estimates for January oilmeal exports on Friday, it said in a statement.

* "Weak export demand for soymeal may keep soybean prices under pressure. But any sharp downside is unlikely because local supplies are very thin," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst with Inditrade Derivatives and Commodities.

* Soyoil and rapeseed futures are likely to open up on Friday but higher acreage under rapeseed could cap gains, analysts said.

* Malaysian palm oil futures ended higher on Thursday on prospects of seasonally lower output of the tropical oil as well as a dry spell in soy-growing Brazil that would potentially squeeze global edible oil supplies.

* The key March soybean contract edged down 0.15 percent at 3,875 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX, while the March soyoil contract finished up 1.03 percent at 678.05 rupees per 10 kg.

* The key April rapeseed contract rose 0.64 percent at 3,322 rupees per 100 kg.

CHICKPEAS

Chana, or chickpea, futures ended weak, weighed by new-season supplies, higher carry-forward stocks and sluggish local demand.

* The April chana contract ended down 0.10 percent at 3,003 rupees per 100 kg and is expected to open on a sluggish note on Friday.

GUAR

Guar seed futures inched down on Thursday and may open weak on Friday on higher output, large carry-forward stocks and fresh supply.

* The March contract ended down 0.11 percent at 4,680 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

JEERA

Cumin seed, or jeera, futures closed weak as arrivals from the new-season crop are expected to gain pace in the following weeks and on prospects of higher production.

* The actively-traded jeera contract for March delivery ended down 0.42 percent at 11,845 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

Closing prices on Thursday:

Contract closing price Pct chg

(Rupees per 100 kg)

Wheat (March) 1,612 + 0.31

Maize (Feb) 1,173 - 0.25 (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)