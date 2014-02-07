MUMBAI Feb 7 India's sugar futures ended higher for a seventh straight session on Friday and could extend gains in the next session as well on continued hopes of incentives for raw sugar production that could help exports, while rapeseed futures hit a contract low and are seen weak on Saturday on prospects of higher production and increased supplies in coming weeks.

SUGAR

India's sugar futures ended higher and could extend gains in the next trading session on hopes of government incentives.

* Industry is expecting government to announce incentives on the production of raw sugar to help exports anytime soon.

* India on Thursday has asked mills to pay at least 220 rupees per 100 kg from October 1, 2014, when the new sugar marketing year begins, to cane growers from earlier 210 rupees.

* The key March contract ended up 0.33 percent at 2,715 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX). It fell to 2,630 rupees on Jan. 30, the lowest level since June 22, 2011.

OILSEEDS

Rapeseed futures struck a contract low on Friday and are seen extending loses in the next session due to higher area under cultivation and prospects of better crop on conducive weather conditions.

* Soybean futures fell on weak soymeal exports and are expected to trade steady to down in the next session.

* "Weak oilmeal data for January and subdued demand are likely to weigh on soybean prices. The trend in rapeseed futures also looks weak on expectations of increased supplies from the new crop," said an analyst from Angel Commodities.

* India's soymeal exports dropped more than 19 percent in January, down for a second straight month as high prices and tight supplies curbed demand, a leading trade body said on Friday.

* The key April rapeseed contract dropped 0.90 percent to close at 3,292 rupees per 100 kg after hitting a contract low of 3,272 rupees earlier, a level last seen on Aug. 14, 2013.

* The key March soybean contract edged down 0.75 percent at 3,846.5 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX, while the March soyoil contract edged down 0.06 percent at 677.65 rupees per 10 kg.

GUAR

Guar seed futures ended weak and may continue to extend losses in the next session on higher output, large carry-forward stocks and fresh supply.

* The March contract ended down 2.24 percent at 4,575 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

CHICKPEAS

Chana, or chickpea, futures fell and are seen opening weak in the next session due to supplies from the new-season crop, large stocks and weak local demand.

* The April chana contract ended down 0.23 percent at 2,996 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures rose on concerns about the quality and yield of the crop due to excessive rains in Andhra Pradesh, the top producer, outweighing new-season supplies and large carry-forward stocks.

* The most-actively traded turmeric contract for April delivery ended up 0.97 percent at 7,100 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX. On Wednesday, it had hit a contract high of 7,528 rupees a kg, a level previously touched on July 27, 2011.

* The Nizamabad market has been receiving around 10,000-12,000 bags (70 kg each) of turmeric from the new-season crop daily, spot traders said.

JEERA

Cumin seed, or jeera, futures ended higher on fresh export demand, though fresh arrivals capped the gains.

* The actively-traded jeera contract for March delivery ended up 0.65 percent at 11,922.5 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

Closing prices on Friday:

Contract closing price Pct chg

(Rupees per 100 kg)

Wheat (March) 1,612 unchanged

Maize (Feb) 1,173 unchanged (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)