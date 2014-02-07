MUMBAI Feb 7 India's sugar futures ended higher
for a seventh straight session on Friday and could extend gains
in the next session as well on continued hopes of incentives for
raw sugar production that could help exports, while rapeseed
futures hit a contract low and are seen weak on Saturday on
prospects of higher production and increased supplies in coming
weeks.
SUGAR
India's sugar futures ended higher and could extend gains in
the next trading session on hopes of government incentives.
* Industry is expecting government to announce incentives on
the production of raw sugar to help exports anytime soon.
* India on Thursday has asked mills to pay at least 220
rupees per 100 kg from October 1, 2014, when the new sugar
marketing year begins, to cane growers from earlier 210 rupees.
* The key March contract ended up 0.33 percent at
2,715 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and
Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX). It fell to 2,630 rupees on Jan.
30, the lowest level since June 22, 2011.
OILSEEDS
Rapeseed futures struck a contract low on Friday and are
seen extending loses in the next session due to higher area
under cultivation and prospects of better crop on conducive
weather conditions.
* Soybean futures fell on weak soymeal exports and are
expected to trade steady to down in the next session.
* "Weak oilmeal data for January and subdued demand are
likely to weigh on soybean prices. The trend in rapeseed futures
also looks weak on expectations of increased supplies from the
new crop," said an analyst from Angel Commodities.
* India's soymeal exports dropped more than 19 percent in
January, down for a second straight month as high prices and
tight supplies curbed demand, a leading trade body said on
Friday.
* The key April rapeseed contract dropped 0.90
percent to close at 3,292 rupees per 100 kg after hitting a
contract low of 3,272 rupees earlier, a level last seen on Aug.
14, 2013.
* The key March soybean contract edged down 0.75
percent at 3,846.5 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX, while the
March soyoil contract edged down 0.06 percent at 677.65
rupees per 10 kg.
GUAR
Guar seed futures ended weak and may continue to extend
losses in the next session on higher output, large carry-forward
stocks and fresh supply.
* The March contract ended down 2.24 percent at
4,575 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.
CHICKPEAS
Chana, or chickpea, futures fell and are seen opening weak
in the next session due to supplies from the new-season crop,
large stocks and weak local demand.
* The April chana contract ended down 0.23 percent
at 2,996 rupees per 100 kg.
TURMERIC
Turmeric futures rose on concerns about the quality and
yield of the crop due to excessive rains in Andhra Pradesh, the
top producer, outweighing new-season supplies and large
carry-forward stocks.
* The most-actively traded turmeric contract for April
delivery ended up 0.97 percent at 7,100 rupees per 100
kg on the NCDEX. On Wednesday, it had hit a contract high of
7,528 rupees a kg, a level previously touched on July 27, 2011.
* The Nizamabad market has been receiving around
10,000-12,000 bags (70 kg each) of turmeric from the new-season
crop daily, spot traders said.
JEERA
Cumin seed, or jeera, futures ended higher on fresh export
demand, though fresh arrivals capped the gains.
* The actively-traded jeera contract for March delivery
ended up 0.65 percent at 11,922.5 rupees per 100 kg on
the NCDEX.
Closing prices on Friday:
Contract closing price Pct chg
(Rupees per 100 kg)
Wheat (March) 1,612 unchanged
Maize (Feb) 1,173 unchanged
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)