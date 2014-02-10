NEW DELHI Feb 10 India's sugar futures rose for a ninth straight session on Monday and are expected to gain further in the next session on hopes of sops for raw sugar production that are seen as helping exports.

Guar futures almost hit their daily upper limit on lower arrivals and are expected to open stronger on Tuesday as stocks at exchange-accredited warehouses have been low.

SUGAR

Sugar futures ended higher and could extend gains in the next session on hopes of government incentives on raw sugar production.

* Industry is still hopeful that the government would announce this week the much-awaited incentives on the production of raw sugar to help exports.

* The key March contract ended up 1.5 percent at 2,765 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX).

GUAR

Guar seed futures ended strong and may continue to extend gains in the next session on lower arrivals, and fresh demand from the food sector.

* The March contract ended up 3.8 percent at 4,890 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

OILSEEDS

Soy futures ended up tracking sentiments in international markets. Chicago soybeans were firm and hit a seven-week high on expectations that the U.S. government would cut its supply estimates in a report due later on Monday.

* The U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) monthly report on the world supply and demand will be released at 1700 GMT.

* Malaysian palm oil futures also hit their highest in more than one month, stretching gains into a fourth session as a rally in overseas soy markets continued to lift prices of the tropical oil.

* Rapeseed reflected the sentiment in soy complex and ended up on short-covering, though overall sentiments continued to be weak due to prospects of higher output for the main oilseed crop in winter on favourable weather conditions.

* "Soy futures are likely to open up as the USDA report is likely to cut the United States' soybean-ending stocks," said a Mumbai-based analyst.

* The key March soybean contract ended up 1.5 percent at 3,885.5 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX, while the March soyoil contract edged up 0.8 percent at 690.1 rupees per 10 kg.

* The key April rapeseed contract closed up 1.9 percent at 3,356 rupees per 100 kg.

CHICKPEAS

Chana, or chickpea, futures registered a modest gain and are seen opening flat in the next session as the fundamental is weak on hopes of a bumper output due to higher sowing of the crop.

* The April chana contract ended up 0.4 percent at 3,003 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures rose on short-covering and are expected to open higher on lower arrivals.

* The most-actively traded turmeric contract for April delivery ended up 1.9 percent at 7,250 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

JEERA

Cumin seed, or jeera, futures ended almost flat, though overall sentiment continued to be weak as harvesting is expected to pick up in the coming days.

* The actively-traded jeera contract for March delivery ended up 0.1 percent at 11,990 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

Maize (Feb) 1,219 0.9% (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)