MUMBAI Feb 12 Indian guar futures rose on Wednesday but could erase gains on Thursday on profit-taking as large stocks and higher production are seen weighing on sentiment, while soybean futures are expected to trade stronger on thin local supplies.

GUAR

Guar seed futures rose for a fourth straight day on Wednesday on demand from stockists and the food sector, but could fall in the next session as higher carry-forward stocks and increased output might lead to profit-taking at higher prices.

* "Selling pressure could be seen at higher levels because stocks are large and demand is below expectation," said Surendra Kumar Yadav, a trader from Hanumangarh, Rajasthan.

* The March contract ended up 0.29 percent at 5,105 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) after hitting a high of 5,240 rupees earlier in the day. It has gained more than 11 percent since the close on Feb. 7.

OILSEEDS

Soybean futures ended up on Wednesday and could extend gains in the next session on slack local supplies, while firm cues from Malaysian palm oil futures aided the upside in soyoil.

* Rapeseed futures could open weak on expanded acreage and expectation of higher production.

* Malaysian palm oil futures edged up to a near six-week high as investors looked to improving food and fuel demand for the tropical oil amid tighter supplies.

* The key March soybean contract ended up 0.74 percent at 3,887.5 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX, while the March soyoil contract edged up 0.26 percent at 683.60 rupees per 10 kg. The key April rapeseed contract closed up 0.48 percent at 3,347 rupees per 100 kg.

SUGAR

Sugar futures edged down on extended profit-taking and could open lower on Thursday as well though expectation of government incentives is likely to lend support.

* Industry is still hopeful that the government would announce any time soon the much-awaited incentives on the production of raw sugar to help exports.

* The key March contract ended down 0.07 percent at 2,749 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX. The contract has gained 4.25 percent since the close on Jan. 30.

CHICKPEAS

Chana, or chickpea, futures ended weaker on Wednesday and are expected to extend losses due to higher stocks, a rise in the area under cultivation, and subdued demand.

* The April chana contract ended down 0.89 percent at 3,011 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures ended weaker and are likely to open lower in the next session due to large stocks from the old crop and on hopes of a rise in supplies from the new season crop.

* The most-actively traded turmeric contract for April delivery ended down 0.66 percent at 7,226 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

JEERA

Cumin seed, or jeera, futures slipped on hopes of higher production from an expanded are under cultivation and on conducive weather.

* The actively-traded jeera contract for March delivery ended down 0.40 percent at 11,810 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

Closing prices on Wednesday:

Contract closing price Pct chg

(Rupees per 100 kg)

Wheat (March) 1,611 unchanged

Maize (March) 1,215 + 0.08 % (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)