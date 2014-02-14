MUMBAI Feb 14 Indian chana futures fell on Friday and could trade weaker in the next two sessions on estimates of higher output, supplies from the new season crop and slack demand. Jeera futures are also seen trading lower on increased area under cultivation and prospects of higher production.

CHICKPEAS

Chana, or chickpea, futures ended lower on Friday on estimates of higher production due to expanded area under cultivation and conducive weather, with higher carry-forward stocks also weighing on sentiment.

* "The trend in chana looks weak because production is seen higher and demand is not supportive," said an analyst with Angel Commodities.

* India is likely to harvest 9.79 million tonnes of chickpeas in 2014 as compared with 8.88 million tonnes a year earlier.

* The April chana contract ended down 0.65 percent at 3,034 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX).

JEERA

Cumin seed, or jeera, futures fell on prospects of large crop, favourable weather, and high stocks.

* The actively-traded jeera contract for March delivery ended down 0.55 percent at 11,757.5 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures slipped on Friday but are seen trading up next week on fresh export demand, though expectation of a rise in supplies from the new season crop may cap gains.

* The most-actively traded turmeric contract for April delivery ended down 0.35 percent at 7,394 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

GUAR

Guar seed futures ended up on some value-buying, though expectation of higher production and large carry-forward stocks could keep prices under pressure next week.

* The March contract ended up 0.20 percent at 4,990 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

SUGAR

Sugar futures ended steady on Friday and are likely to trade steady to stronger in the next two sessions as government subsidy for raw sugar production is seen offsetting comfortable local supplies.

* The key March contract edged down 0.04 percent at 2,768 rupees per 100 kg.

* India on Wednesday granted a subsidy for raw sugar output to tackle a chronic surplus of the refined product. [ID: nL3N0LH58H]

OILSEEDS

Oilseeds and soyoil futures ended up tracking firm global prices and on thin local soybean supplies.

* India is expected to harvest 8.25 million tonnes of rapeseed in 2014 as compared with 7.8 million tonnes a year ago, the farm ministry said.

* Estimates of higher rapeseed output are expected to weigh on prices, while soybean and soyoil are seen trading firm in the next two sessions.

* The key March soybean contract ended up 0.65 percent at 3,931 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX, while the March soyoil contract edged up 0.33 percent at 690.20 rupees per 10 kg. The key April rapeseed contract closed up 0.44 percent at 3,383 rupees per 100 kg.

Closing prices on Friday:

Contract closing price Pct chg

(Rupees per 100 kg)

Wheat (March) 1,613 - 0.12 %

Maize (March) 1,221 unchanged (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)