MUMBAI Feb 14 Indian chana futures fell on
Friday and could trade weaker in the next two sessions on
estimates of higher output, supplies from the new season crop
and slack demand. Jeera futures are also seen trading lower on
increased area under cultivation and prospects of higher
production.
CHICKPEAS
Chana, or chickpea, futures ended lower on Friday on
estimates of higher production due to expanded area under
cultivation and conducive weather, with higher carry-forward
stocks also weighing on sentiment.
* "The trend in chana looks weak because production is seen
higher and demand is not supportive," said an analyst with Angel
Commodities.
* India is likely to harvest 9.79 million tonnes of
chickpeas in 2014 as compared with 8.88 million tonnes a year
earlier.
* The April chana contract ended down 0.65 percent
at 3,034 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and
Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX).
JEERA
Cumin seed, or jeera, futures fell on prospects of large
crop, favourable weather, and high stocks.
* The actively-traded jeera contract for March delivery
ended down 0.55 percent at 11,757.5 rupees per 100 kg on
the NCDEX.
TURMERIC
Turmeric futures slipped on Friday but are seen trading up
next week on fresh export demand, though expectation of a rise
in supplies from the new season crop may cap gains.
* The most-actively traded turmeric contract for April
delivery ended down 0.35 percent at 7,394 rupees per 100
kg on the NCDEX.
GUAR
Guar seed futures ended up on some value-buying, though
expectation of higher production and large carry-forward stocks
could keep prices under pressure next week.
* The March contract ended up 0.20 percent at 4,990
rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.
SUGAR
Sugar futures ended steady on Friday and are likely to trade
steady to stronger in the next two sessions as government
subsidy for raw sugar production is seen offsetting comfortable
local supplies.
* The key March contract edged down 0.04 percent at
2,768 rupees per 100 kg.
* India on Wednesday granted a subsidy for raw sugar output
to tackle a chronic surplus of the refined product. [ID:
nL3N0LH58H]
OILSEEDS
Oilseeds and soyoil futures ended up tracking firm global
prices and on thin local soybean supplies.
* India is expected to harvest 8.25 million tonnes of
rapeseed in 2014 as compared with 7.8 million tonnes a year ago,
the farm ministry said.
* Estimates of higher rapeseed output are expected to weigh
on prices, while soybean and soyoil are seen trading firm in the
next two sessions.
* The key March soybean contract ended up 0.65
percent at 3,931 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX, while the March
soyoil contract edged up 0.33 percent at 690.20 rupees
per 10 kg. The key April rapeseed contract closed up
0.44 percent at 3,383 rupees per 100 kg.
Closing prices on Friday:
Contract closing price Pct chg
(Rupees per 100 kg)
Wheat (March) 1,613 - 0.12 %
Maize (March) 1,221 unchanged
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)