MUMBAI Feb 19 Indian jeera futures fell on Wednesday and are seen opening weak on Thursday due to prospects of large crop, higher carry-forward stocks and sluggish local demand. Sugar futures may open higher on lower production.

CUMIN SEED

Indian jeera may open weak on Thursday as expectations of large production after farmers expanded area under cultivation and conducive weather are seen weighing on sentiment.

* The actively traded jeera contract for March delivery ended 0.60 percent lower at 11,507.5 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX)after hitting a contract low of 11,480 rupees, a level last seen on April, 17, 2012.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures ended higher and may extend gains in the next session as a delay in cane-crushing hurt local production.

* Sugar output between Oct.1 and Feb. 15 fell 13 percent to 14.37 million tonnes.

* Government subsidy on raw sugar production supported the higher trade as the recent move is expected to boost exports of raws from the world's second biggest producer after Brazil.

* Mills have exported 850,000 tonnes of the sweetener by the end of January, including 450,000 tonnes of raws.

* The March contract ended up 0.61 percent at 2,805 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

OILSEEDS

Soybean and soyoil futures ended up tracking steady U.S. futures and slack soybean supplies in spot markets, while rapeseed edged down on prospects of higher output.

* Chicago soybeans were little changed on Wednesday, hovering near their highest in five months, as unfavourable crop conditions in South America added to concerns about tight U.S. supplies. (ID:nL3N0LO0KN)

* The key March soybean contract ended up 0.85 percent at 4,010.5 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* The March soyoil contract ended up 0.39 percent at 700.70 rupees per 10 kg, while the rapeseed contract for April edged down 0.03 percent at 3,384 rupees per 100 kg.

GUAR

India's guar futures ended weak on higher production, mounting stocks from the old crop and weak exports.

* Analysts expect guar futures to continue to trade weak on Thursday.

* The March guar seed contract ended down 0.92 percent at 4,830 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

TURMERIC

Indian turmeric futures ended down due to large stocks and fresh supplies, but analysts expect a recovery towards the end of the trade after opening weak on Thursday on some lower-level buying.

* The most-actively traded turmeric contract for April delivery ended down 0.76 percent at 7,282 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

CHICKPEAS

Indian chana futures closed weak and may open on a bearish note on fresh supplies from the new-season crop and weak demand.

* The April chana contract ended down 0.30 percent at 3,010 rupees per 100 kg.

Closing prices (in rupees per 100 kgs)

Contract Closing price Pct change

Wheat (April) 1,544 0.13 %

Corn (April) 1,160 No change

