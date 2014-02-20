NEW DELHI Feb 20 Indian guar futures ended up
on Thursday because of short-covering on expectations that
global stocks have fallen, though fundamentals in domestic
markets continued to be weak due to prospects of higher
production. Guar could open slightly up in the next session.
* The March guar seed contract ended up 0.8 percent
at 4,870 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and
Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX).
OILSEEDS
Soyoil futures ended up, tracking higher prices of rival
Malaysian palm oil futures due to strong exports, while soybeans
ended almost flat.
Soy futures may open up in the next session, while rapeseed
futures are expected to follow the sentiment in soy complex.
* The March soyoil contract ended up 0.6 percent at
704.95 rupees per 10 kg on the NCDEX, while the key March
soybean contract closed almost flat at 4,011 rupees per
100 kg.
* Rapeseed contract for April rose 0.7 percent to
close at 3,409 rupees per 100 kg.
TURMERIC
Indian turmeric futures are expected to open down on Friday
as prospects of higher planting due to good rains in the growing
areas has prevented any strong recovery.
* The most-actively traded turmeric contract for April
delivery ended down 0.5 percent at 7,242 rupees per 100
kg on the NCDEX.
SUGAR
Indian sugar futures ended higher and may extend gains in
the next session as a delay in cane-crushing in the major
producing states of Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra hurt local
production.
* The key April contract ended up 0.4 percent at
2,816 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.
The contract is expected to open higher on Friday.
CUMIN SEEDS
Indian jeera may open higher on short-covering despite
higher output prospects and huge old stocks.
* The actively traded jeera contract for March ended
up 1.0 percent at 11,617.5 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.
CHICKPEAS
Indian chana futures may open weak on new harvest in spots.
* The April chana contract ended down 0.6 percent at
2,991 rupees per 100 kg.
==========================================
Closing prices (in rupees per 100 kgs)
==========================================
Contract Closing price Pct change
Wheat (April) 1,541 -0.2%
Corn (April) 1,162 +0.2%
==========================================
[$1 = 62.2275 Indian rupees]
(Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)