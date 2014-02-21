NEW DELHI, Feb 21 Indian turmeric futures are expected to open down in the next two sessions on thin demand as output is expected to be better. * The most-actively traded turmeric contract for April delivery ended down 3.1 percent at 7,018 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX). OILSEEDS Soybean may witness profit-taking in the next two sessions, but soyoil could open up tracking positive sentiment in rival Malaysian palm oil futures after they posted the biggest weekly gain in about four months. Rapeseed futures are expected to open up on buying support as the harvest season for the main winter oilseed crop will start from next month. * The March soyoil contract ended up 0.1 percent at 705.6 rupees per 10 kg on the NCDEX, while the key March soybean contract closed down 0.4 percent at 3,993 rupees per 100 kg. * The rapeseed contract for April rose 0.1 percent to close at 3,413 rupees per 100 kg. GUAR Indian guar futures could open up due to short-covering on expectations of lower global stocks, but weak fundamentals would curb any aggressive buying in the next week. * The March guar seed contract ended up 0.2 percent at 4,875 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX. SUGAR Indian sugar futures ended up and may extend gains in the next two sessions as a delay in cane-crushing in the major producing states of Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra has been hurting local production. * The key March contract ended up 0.2 percent at 2,822 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX. CUMIN SEEDS Indian jeera may open down on profit-taking as fresh crop has started arriving in the spot markets. * The actively traded jeera contract for March ended down 0.3 percent at 11,582.5 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX. CHICKPEAS Indian chana may open down as new harvests arrive in spots. * The April chana contract ended flat at 2,991 rupees per 100 kg. ========================================== Closing prices (in rupees per 100 kgs) ========================================== Contract Closing price Pct change Wheat (March) 1,611 0.1% Corn (April) 1,162 Flat ========================================== (Reporting by Ratnajyoti Dutta; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)