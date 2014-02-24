MUMBAI Feb 24 Indian soybean futures are likely to edge higher on Tuesday as demand in the spot market improved due to a rise in overseas soymeal prices, while soyoil and rapeseed may gain on a drop in edible oil imports in January.

The March soyoil contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange ended down 0.08 percent at 706.6 rupees per 10 kg on Monday, while the March soybean contract closed up 0.86 percent at 4,050.5 rupees per 100 kg.

The rapeseed contract for April rose 0.50 percent to close at 3,429 rupees per 100 kg.

SUGAR

Sugar futures fell on profit-taking, but could open higher on a likely drop in production due to adverse weather.

The key March contract ended down 1.03 percent at 2,788 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures fell on Monday, but are expected to edge higher in the next session on thin supplies in the spot market.

The key April contract ended down 2.36 percent at 6,882 rupees per 100 kg.

GUAR SEED

Guar seed futures could open up due to short-covering on expectations of an improvement in export demand for guar gum.

The March guar seed contract ended down 1.65 percent at 4,755 rupees per 100 kg.

CUMIN SEEDS

Cumin seeds, or jeera, may open steady as supplies from the new season crop are seen offsetting exports demand.

The March contract edged down 0.04 percent to close at 11,547.5 rupees per 100 kg.

CHICKPEAS

Chana may extend gains on improvement in demand, though rising supplies from the new season crop are seen capping the upside.

The April chana contract ended 0.97 percent higher at 3,023 rupees per 100 kg.

=================================================

Closing prices (in rupees per 100 kgs

================================================

Contract Closing price Pct change

March wheat 1,525 -0.07

April corn 1,166 0.78

============================================== ($1 = 62.0750 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)