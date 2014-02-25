MUMBAI, Feb 25 Indian soybean futures are likely
to ease on Wednesday on profit-taking, while soyoil and rapeseed
are expected to drop on a softening in overseas edible oil
prices.
The March soyoil contract on the National Commodity
and Derivatives Exchange ended down 0.28 percent at 704.6 rupees
per 10 kg on Tuesday, while the March soybean contract
closed up 0.51 percent at 4,071 rupees per 100 kg.
The rapeseed contract for April fell 0.67 percent to
close at 3,406 rupees per 100 kg.
SUGAR
Sugar futures are likely to open higher following gains in
global prices and a likely drop in domestic sugar production due
to adverse weather.
The key April contract ended down 0.21 percent at
2,839 rupees per 100 kg.
TURMERIC
Turmeric futures rose on thin supplies in the spot market
and are set to extend gains in the next session on good demand
from exporters.
The key April contract ended up 1.71 percent at
7,000 rupees per 100 kg.
GUAR SEED
Guar seed futures could edge higher on hopes that export
demand for guar gum will improve in the coming weeks.
The March guar seed contract ended down 0.74 percent
at 4,720 rupees per 100 kg.
CUMIN SEEDS
Cumin seeds, or jeera, may rise on healthy demand in spot
markets, though supplies from the new season crop are seen
limiting the upside.
The March contract eased 0.82 percent to close at
11,452.5 rupees per 100 kg.
CHICKPEAS
Chana could edge higher on improvement in demand, though
rising supplies from the new season crop are seen capping the
upside.
The April chana contract ended 0.07 percent lower at
3,021 rupees per 100 kg.
=================================================
Closing prices (in rupees per 100 kgs)
================================================
Contract Closing price Pct change
March wheat 1,622 0.68
April corn 1,160 -0.51
==============================================
(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)