MUMBAI, Feb 25 Indian soybean futures are likely to ease on Wednesday on profit-taking, while soyoil and rapeseed are expected to drop on a softening in overseas edible oil prices. The March soyoil contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange ended down 0.28 percent at 704.6 rupees per 10 kg on Tuesday, while the March soybean contract closed up 0.51 percent at 4,071 rupees per 100 kg. The rapeseed contract for April fell 0.67 percent to close at 3,406 rupees per 100 kg. SUGAR Sugar futures are likely to open higher following gains in global prices and a likely drop in domestic sugar production due to adverse weather. The key April contract ended down 0.21 percent at 2,839 rupees per 100 kg. TURMERIC Turmeric futures rose on thin supplies in the spot market and are set to extend gains in the next session on good demand from exporters. The key April contract ended up 1.71 percent at 7,000 rupees per 100 kg. GUAR SEED Guar seed futures could edge higher on hopes that export demand for guar gum will improve in the coming weeks. The March guar seed contract ended down 0.74 percent at 4,720 rupees per 100 kg. CUMIN SEEDS Cumin seeds, or jeera, may rise on healthy demand in spot markets, though supplies from the new season crop are seen limiting the upside. The March contract eased 0.82 percent to close at 11,452.5 rupees per 100 kg. CHICKPEAS Chana could edge higher on improvement in demand, though rising supplies from the new season crop are seen capping the upside. The April chana contract ended 0.07 percent lower at 3,021 rupees per 100 kg. ================================================= Closing prices (in rupees per 100 kgs) ================================================ Contract Closing price Pct change March wheat 1,622 0.68 April corn 1,160 -0.51 ============================================== (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)