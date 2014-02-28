MUMBAI Feb 28 Indian rapeseed futures jumped on Friday to hit their highest level in nearly six weeks on concerns rains and hailstorm in top-producing Rajasthan state could hurt the crop.

Futures are expected to trade higher in next two trading sessions as demand in the spot market improved due to concerns over production.

The key April contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange closed up 1.3 percent at 3,505 rupees per 100 kg, after rising to 3,528 rupees earlier in the day, the highest level since Jan. 20.

Soyoil and soybeans are also likely to edge higher in next two sessions on thin supplies in spot market.

The March soyoil contract ended down 0.11 percent at 716.65 rupees per 10 kg, while the March soybean contract fell 0.67 percent to 4,165 rupees per 100 kg.

CHICKPEAS

Chana futures are likely to extend gains as heavy rainfall in top producing Madhya Pradesh state damaged crop in some pockets.

The April chana contract ended 1.22 percent higher at 3,156 rupees per 100 kg.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures are likely to open steady as a drop in overseas prices are seen offsetting an improvement in demand and a likely fall in domestic sugar production.

The key April contract finished up 0.21 percent at 2,839 rupees per 100 kg.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures fell on rising supplies and are likely to open steady as farmers are holding back supplies hoping for prices to rise.

The key April contract ended down 1 percent at 6,904 rupees per 100 kg.

GUAR SEED

Guar seed futures are likely to edge higher on dwindling supplies.

The March guar seed contract dropped 1.27 percent to close at 4,660 rupees per 100 kg.

CUMIN SEEDS

Cumin seeds, or jeera, eased on rising supplies from the new season crop, though healthy demand in spot markets could help them to rebound in the next session.

The March contract eased 0.22 percent to close at 11,517.5 rupees per 100 kg.

=================================================

Closing prices (in rupees per 100 kgs)

================================================

Contract Closing price Pct change

March wheat 1,636 0.55

April corn 1,164 0.26

============================================== (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)