MUMBAI, March 3 Indian soybean and soyoil futures ended up on Monday tracking gains in the international market and on dwindling supplies in local spot markets.

* Analysts expect oilseeds and soyoil futures to open higher in the next trading session.

* The April soyoil contract ended up 0.27 percent at 728.75 rupees per 10 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, while the April soybean contract closed 1 percent up at 4,260.5 rupees per 100 kg after hitting a contract high of 4,277 rupees earlier in the day.

* The key April rapeseed contract closed down 0.64 percent at 3,581 rupees per 100 kg.

CUMIN SEEDS

Cumin seeds, or jeera, fell on higher supplies from the new season crop and expectations of higher production.

* Analysts expect jeera futures to trade weak in the short term.

* The April contract eased 0.70 percent to close at 11,320 rupees per 100 kg. Earlier in the day, it hit a contract low of 11,300 rupees.

TURMERIC

Turmeric futures ended higher and may extend gains in the next session as rains in Andhra Pradesh, the top spice cultivating state, could delay the drying process and hit the quality of the harvested crop.

* The key April contract ended up 2.55 percent at 7,168 rupees per 100 kg.

SUGAR

Indian sugar futures ended up and are likely to open steady due to improvement in demand and a likely fall in domestic sugar production.

* The key April contract finished up 0.49 percent at 2,852 rupees per 100 kg.

CHICKPEAS

Chana futures ended weak on some profit-taking but may open higher in the next session as rains in top producer Madhya Pradesh state are expected to have damaged crop in some pockets.

* The April chana contract ended 0.44 percent lower at 3,169 rupees per 100 kg.

GUAR SEED

Guar seed futures ended weak due to higher production and lower export demand.

* The March guar seed contract dropped 0.21 percent to close at 4,710 rupees per 100 kg.

================================================ Closing prices (in rupees per 100 kgs) ================================================

Contract Closing price Pct change

April wheat 1,565 0.13

April corn 1,177 0.34 ============================================== (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)