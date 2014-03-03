MUMBAI, March 3 Indian soybean and soyoil
futures ended up on Monday tracking gains in the international
market and on dwindling supplies in local spot markets.
* Analysts expect oilseeds and soyoil futures to open higher
in the next trading session.
* The April soyoil contract ended up 0.27 percent at
728.75 rupees per 10 kg on the National Commodity and
Derivatives Exchange, while the April soybean contract
closed 1 percent up at 4,260.5 rupees per 100 kg after hitting a
contract high of 4,277 rupees earlier in the day.
* The key April rapeseed contract closed down 0.64
percent at 3,581 rupees per 100 kg.
CUMIN SEEDS
Cumin seeds, or jeera, fell on higher supplies from the new
season crop and expectations of higher production.
* Analysts expect jeera futures to trade weak in the short
term.
* The April contract eased 0.70 percent to close at
11,320 rupees per 100 kg. Earlier in the day, it hit a contract
low of 11,300 rupees.
TURMERIC
Turmeric futures ended higher and may extend gains in the
next session as rains in Andhra Pradesh, the top spice
cultivating state, could delay the drying process and hit the
quality of the harvested crop.
* The key April contract ended up 2.55 percent at
7,168 rupees per 100 kg.
SUGAR
Indian sugar futures ended up and are likely to open steady
due to improvement in demand and a likely fall in domestic sugar
production.
* The key April contract finished up 0.49 percent at
2,852 rupees per 100 kg.
CHICKPEAS
Chana futures ended weak on some profit-taking but may open
higher in the next session as rains in top producer Madhya
Pradesh state are expected to have damaged crop in some pockets.
* The April chana contract ended 0.44 percent lower
at 3,169 rupees per 100 kg.
GUAR SEED
Guar seed futures ended weak due to higher production and
lower export demand.
* The March guar seed contract dropped 0.21 percent
to close at 4,710 rupees per 100 kg.
================================================
Closing prices (in rupees per 100 kgs)
================================================
Contract Closing price Pct change
April wheat 1,565 0.13
April corn 1,177 0.34
==============================================
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)